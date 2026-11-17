The substantial price differential is partly explained by high import duties on completely built vehicles that BYD has to pay for its imports in India. Customs duties on imported cars can go up to 100%, depending on the price.

BYD, which entered India’s passenger vehicle market in 2022, has so far secured only a marginal share of the world’s third-largest car market. Adding to its woes, the Indian government in 2023 rejected BYD's $1 billion investment proposal of setting up a manufacturing plant under Press Note 3, which required companies belonging to countries that share land border with India to seek a prior government approval to make foreign direct investment.

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The Chinese carmaker also introduced its seven-seat Denza D9 electric MPV at ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, almost 80% more than its price in China.

BYD, which has a network of 48 showrooms across 40 cities, sells models like the BYD e6, BYD Sealion 7, BYD eMax 7, BYD Atto 3 and BYD Seal.