Chinese carmaker BYD has finally brought in its luxury and performance brand Denza to India. Denza’s flagship five-seat shooting brake, the Z9 GT EV, has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.57 crore (around $166,600). In China, the comparable top-end, tri-motor electric version is priced at RMB 369,800, or approximately $55,100. This puts its Indian price at about three times the Chinese price.
The comparison is significant because the two versions have broadly similar powertrain specifications. The India-spec Z9 GT uses a tri-motor, all-wheel-drive system producing 850 kW (1,156 PS) and 1,210 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds and has a claimed range of 670 km. It is powered by a 122.49 kWh second-generation Blade Battery.