Stage III restrictions were imposed on November 6, when Delhi's AQI reached 382. The measures were introduced to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Stage III restrictions include curbs on certain construction and demolition activities and restrictions on the operation of specified categories of vehicles. Their withdrawal provides relief from these additional curbs, while pollution-control measures under the lower stages will continue.

Read More: Beyond PM2.5 and PM10: Can 'artificial lungs' remove toxic gases from Delhi's polluted air?

Delhi records season's coldest morning

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung falling to 11.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal.

The city's AQI stood at 238 at 8 am, placing it in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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Of the 58 monitoring stations reporting data, 32 recorded 'poor' air quality, 16 were in the 'moderate' category, and 10 remained in the 'very poor' category.

Sirifort recorded the highest AQI at 333, indicating that pollution levels remained elevated in parts of the capital despite the overall improvement.

Other weather stations also recorded low temperatures. Palam reported 12.3 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 12 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 12.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a maximum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog during the day.

Under the CPCB's classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', while readings between 301 and 400 fall in the 'very poor' category.

