CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore

PTI | New Delhi
CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) had organised refund facilitation camps in field offices between March 15-31 to assist exporters in filling up refund claim forms and correct errors.

 
 

E-way bill for inter-state movement of goods rolled out nationwide

There will be zero tolerance on air safety issues, says Suresh Prabhu

H-1B application process to begin tomorrow; to face unprecedented scrutiny

Will file criminal complaint if Air India disinvestment turns out to be a scam, says Swamy

After a flop rollout in Feb, transporters keep fingers crossed on e-way bill 2.0

This time, however, government said the GSTN portal has been beefed up to handle 75 lakh inter-state e-way bills a day.
India, Pakistan can take two-way trade to $30 billion, says Indian envoy

Indian Railways receives 2.5 crore applications for 90,000 jobs

Petrol price hits 4-year high, diesel at highest level

RBI likely to maintain status quo as inflation risks weigh

Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot denies dealings with Deepak Kochhar

E-way bill validity to begin from the date transporters fill up details, says Finance Ministry

In a first, IRCTC opens luxury saloon car to public, calls it a 'moving house'

CBSE paper leak: Around 34 people questioned; students protest against re-examination decision

Businesses can claim transitional credit till June 30

