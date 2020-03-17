Supreme Court to go digital to ward off coronavirus threat

The Supreme Court has announced a list of measures that the court will be taking to help practice social distancing in the judiciary. The apex court will now give lawyers the option of arguing their cases through video conferencing.

The SC will also provide 24x7 e-filing facilities and the court proceedings will be broadcasted through smart TVs into the press room inside the court complex, reported The Economic Times. All these measures have been taken to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The apex court is also planning to order every person who wishes to enter the court to submit a self-declaration document containing their recent travel history and health status. Only after submitting this would they be allowed to enter the apex court, wrote the SC in a release issued on Monday.

These announcements were made after a high-level meeting between Chief Justice of India S.A Bobde and senior judges of the court including Justices Arun Mishra, U.U Lalit, D.Y Chandrachud and L Nageshwara Rao.

The apex court has also decided to take several steps to introduce thermal sensors for all visitors to the court and ensure proper sanitation. The court will also deploy volunteers to enforce social distancing within the complex, the daily reported.

The apex court is moving towards a proposed shift to digitisation which will be led by an e-committee chaired by Justice Chandrachud. The top court wants to make all processes and proceedings paperless and e-filing facilities to be made available for all workers of the court.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: IIT-Kanpur asks students to vacate campus hostels by March 19

Also Read: Coronavirus: Domino's switches to contactless delivery; here's how it works