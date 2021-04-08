Uttarakhand's Doon School declared restricted zone after 12 COVID-19 cases

Doon School in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, which has been an alma mater of India's who's who, has been declared as a restricted zone after 12 people -- five Class 9 students and seven teachers tested positive for coronavirus. Besides this, 4 other areas have been declared as restricted zones.

Entry and exit to and from the school have been restricted. However, supply of essential goods will be allowed and all necessary precautions are being taken, according to Dehradun DM Ashish Srivastava. He said that RT-PCR tests of teachers, students and administrative staff at Doon School are also being conducted.





Doon School declared a restricted zone after 12 #COVID19 positive cases found here. Entry&exit to& from the school restricted,essential goods will be supplied here. Testings will be done here. 4 more areas, besides Doon School, declared restricted zones: Dehradun DM. #Uttarakhand â ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

All Class 9 students who tested positive for the virus have been placed under quarantine at the school premises. The school has started contact tracing to check further COVID-19 spread as a precautionary measure.

Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally has reached over 1.04 lakh with 1,109 new cases in the last 24 hours. The mountain state has reported 98,444 recoveries so far, out of which 185 people were discharged yesterday. 1,741 people have succumbed to the contagion so far in the state with five deaths in the last 24 hours. Uttarakhand has 4,526 active cases as of April 8, i.e., Thursday with 919 active cases in the last 24 hours.

More than 11.14 lakh Uttarakhand residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday. Out of these, more than 9.53 lakh have got the first dose whereas over 1.61 lakh people have received the second dose of the life-saving jab so far.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

