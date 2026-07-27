'Politics has become deeply polluted': Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces electoral retirement

Veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, citing his age, health, and what he described as the growing corruption in politics. The 79-year-old leader said that while his electoral journey is coming to an end, he will continue to remain active in public life and speak up for people's issues.

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Politics has become deeply polluted

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah explained the reasons behind his decision, saying, "Politics has become deeply polluted today, and for that reason, I will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections. However, I will remain active in politics and continue to be a voice for the people's hardships and well-being."

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) member stressed that his decision should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from public life, adding that he would continue working for the welfare of the people outside electoral politics.

"I have decided that I should not contest any more elections. Earlier, when I contested elections, it was the people of the constituency who supported us financially and ensured our victory. Today, that situation no longer exists," he said.

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Age-related concern

Siddaramaiah said advancing age was another major factor behind his decision to retire from electoral politics.

"I am now 79-years-old. Our government's term has another year and a half remaining. By then, I will be 81-82 years old. My health may not remain as strong as it is now, and I may not be able to work with the same energy and enthusiasm as before," he said.

Influence of money in elections

"Politics today has become highly corrupt. Honest politics seems to have little room to survive. In this context, I have decided not to contest any future elections," Siddaramaiah said, adding that elections today often require candidates to spend money to secure votes, unlike earlier times when people voluntarily supported his campaigns.

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Five decades in public life

Recalling his political journey, Siddaramaiah said he entered politics in 1978 as a Taluk Board member and would complete nearly 50 years in public life by the time the next Assembly elections are held. "I have seen both victory and defeat, but I have the satisfaction of never acting against the principles I believed in or betraying my conscience," he said.

Former CM stated that, "For five decades, the people of this state have treated me as one among them and have showered me with affection and support. I remain indebted to them. Therefore, I will dedicate the rest of my life to public service."