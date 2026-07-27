'My wife's rib was fractured by a policeman': Comedian Raunaq Rajani posts video alleging police assault in Mumbai protest

Stand-up comedian Raunaq Rajani has alleged that his wife suffered a fractured rib after Mumbai Police used excessive force while detaining protesters during a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on July 22.

Rajani shared a video on Instagram, claiming they document the moments leading up to the alleged assault as well as what happened inside the police vehicle after he and his wife were detained.

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Protest linked to nationwide demonstrations

The Mumbai protest was held in solidarity with nationwide demonstrations over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities. The protests eventually lead up in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Rajani and his wife were among several protesters detained by police during the gathering at Shivaji Park.

My wife's rib has been fractured

In a video posted on Instagram, Rajani claimed that both he and his wife were forcibly detained by police.

"Hi, my wife's rib has been fractured because of the protests in Mumbai. It was fractured by a policeman. On 22nd July 2026, my wife and I were detained by the cops while they were illegally rounding up people at the Shivaji Park protest. You might have seen pictures of both of us in the cop van. They shoved us in with brute force. I ended up having a sprain in my neck. She ended up having pain in her ribs."

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Rajani said they initially believed the injuries were minor and did not seek immediate medical attention.

"We didn't make a big deal out of it because, honestly, people have been through so much worse in terms of police brutality in the last week that we were like, fine, this is what it is. We went away to Delhi the next day. She came back. The pain was not reducing. So we went to a doctor who said she should get an X-ray, and she has a fracture. Now, I have video footage to show you what exactly happened."

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Rajani explains the incident

The comedian said the confrontation began when police detained another protester, prompting him and his wife to question the officers while filming the incident. "So it starts with this kid getting detained, and both of us were telling the cops that they do not have the right to do so. Now, he's trying to get to me. While we are out here filming the cops doing this shameful, illegal activity, keep an eye on the man in a khaki uniform coming towards me. So this is how he got me down."

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He further alleged that another officer, whom he identified as wearing a red shirt, pushed his wife into the police vehicle.

"This was supposed to be done by a lady cop. He's using his entire body to shove her in. Then they tried to detain another innocent boy, and they're shoving him at her because they couldn't."

Rajani also claimed that a woman police officer objected during the incident.

"As you probably heard, a lady cop even said, 'Madam ko nikalo,' but this man in red clothes came back and now see how he shoves my wife."

He alleged that the injury occurred inside the police bus. "Now, the same cop who pinned me to the ground, the one in khaki, he enters. Now, show this exact thing from inside the bus, and then you will see how the man in khaki kicked my wife on the rib."

Concluding the video

Rajani criticised what he described as the misuse of police force against peaceful protesters.

"This nationwide protest has started only because the government has misused the police machinery and used it to beat up innocent protesters. And when we stood up for that exact cause in Mumbai, the police, instead of pulling back, tried to double down and do the same s*** on us."

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He added that the couple has already approached Shivaji Park Police Station and is waiting for senior officers so they can formally register an FIR. "They told us to wait till a senior comes. There were no seniors in the police station yesterday. So, we're waiting for the senior to come so we can file an FIR against this guy and this guy in red. So please, Mumbai Police, I hope you take this as seriously as I am."