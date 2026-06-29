CBSE's new language policy rollout: Here's what changes for students in Classes 7-10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued fresh guidelines on the implementation of the three-language policy under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, giving transition relief to students currently studying in Classes VII to X.

In a press release issued on June 29, the board said the current batch of Class X students will not have to follow the new language policy. It also clarified that students currently studying in Classes VII, VIII and IX will not be required to take a board examination in the third language when they progress to Class X.

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The guidelines will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic session.

Students with two foreign languages can continue

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CBSE said students in the current batches of Classes VII, VIII and IX who have already opted for two foreign languages will be allowed to continue with them. However, they will also have to study one additional native Indian language (Bhartiya Bhasha).

The board also said grade-appropriate resource material will be made available in a time-bound manner to help schools implement the policy.

It added that language learning will be "meaningful, engaging and enriching" to contribute to the holistic development of every learner.

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What the three-language policy says

According to CBSE, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends that students learn three languages, with at least two of them being native to India.

The board said the policy aims to equip learners with competence in multiple Bhartiya Bhashas (native Indian languages) while promoting the vibrancy of language learning. At the same time, it said it remains committed to ensuring that the learning process and students' overall growth remain balanced.

"The objective is to make language learning a meaningful, engaging and enriching experience that contributes to the holistic development of every learner," the board said.

Third language extended to secondary stage

CBSE said the introduction of the third language at the Secondary Stage (Classes IX and X) is an extension of language learning already undertaken during the Middle Stage (Classes VI to VIII).

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The board said that in pursuance of these objectives, it has issued detailed guidelines for implementing the language policy in all CBSE-affiliated schools from the 2026-27 academic session.

The latest guidelines are intended to ensure a smooth transition for students currently in the school system while gradually implementing the language framework recommended under the National Education Policy.