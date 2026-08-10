From Erode to Brown University: 17-year-old Indian student gets ₹3.55-crore scholarship

Pranav has also received a 100% scholarship offer from The University of Hong Kong.

For the teenager, the admission is the culmination of years of academic preparation, mentorship and an interest in using technology and mathematics to address problems beyond the classroom.

From Erode to the Ivy League

Pranav began preparing for an international academic journey early. At 13, he joined Dexterity Global’s National Scholar Development Programme, where he received mentorship and training over several years.

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The programme helped him develop academically while also focusing on leadership, problem-solving and independent thinking. It encouraged him to approach learning with curiosity and a wider sense of purpose.

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His academic record includes recognition among the Outstanding Cambridge Learners and a World Topper distinction in IGCSE Mathematics, placing him among a select group of high-achieving students.

But his interest in mathematics goes beyond academic performance. For Pranav, it is a way of understanding problems, identifying patterns and finding solutions.

Mathematics with a purpose

Over the years, Pranav has developed interests spanning software, entrepreneurship, engineering and data-driven problem-solving. These interests have gradually come together around a larger question: how technology and data can be used to improve people's lives.

His long-term ambition is to build a public-health venture that can provide meaningful data insights to governments and communities, particularly in underserved regions where access to reliable information and resources can be limited.

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He has also explored technology-led solutions in education and healthcare, including work involving artificial intelligence, programming and data science.

That background has shaped his decision to combine Public Health and Applied Mathematics at Brown. Rather than treating the two disciplines separately, Pranav wants to explore how mathematical methods, technology and data can be applied to public-health challenges.

For him, mathematics is not limited to numbers and equations. It can help understand communities, identify patterns and provide decision-makers with information that can improve how problems affecting large populations are addressed.

A scholarship worth ₹3.55 crore

Founded in 1764, Brown University is one of the eight Ivy League universities and among the most selective institutions in the United States.

Pranav's full scholarship, valued at Rs 3.55 crore, will cover his tuition and living expenses throughout the four-year undergraduate programme.

The opportunity will allow him to study at an institution known for its interdisciplinary academic environment while exploring the areas that have shaped his interests in mathematics, technology and public health.

He has also received a 100% scholarship offer from The University of Hong Kong, adding to the international recognition of his academic achievements.

Looking beyond the admission letter

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For Pranav, getting into Brown is not the end goal.

He hopes to use his time at the university to deepen his understanding of mathematics, technology and public health and eventually apply that knowledge to problems in India.

His long-term focus remains on developing solutions that can generate useful data and improve decision-making, particularly for underserved communities.

The role of mentorship has also been central to his journey. From joining the National Scholar Development Programme at 13 to preparing for international university applications, Pranav's path has involved years of structured learning, guidance and preparation.

Now, his next step will take him from Tamil Nadu to the US. But the larger ambition that has shaped his academic journey remains the same — using knowledge, technology and data to solve real-world problems and create meaningful impact.

For a student who began that journey in Erode, Brown is a significant milestone. The bigger challenge, and opportunity, will be what he chooses to do with it.