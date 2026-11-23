For India, the next challenge is ensuring that its talent pipeline is prepared for this changing landscape.

What new employment opportunities could emerge?

Expanding international trade can create demand across several business functions. Export-import specialists, international business development professionals, logistics managers and supply chain analysts will play an important role in helping companies enter new markets and manage cross-border operations.

There will also be growing relevance for professionals in international marketing, trade finance, foreign exchange management, regulatory compliance, customs operations and global procurement.

For India's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), these capabilities could be particularly important. Businesses in manufacturing, textiles, engineering, food processing and consumer goods are increasingly looking beyond domestic markets for customers, suppliers and growth opportunities.

Advertisement

Two international business ecosystems attracting particular attention are Dubai and Shenzhen in China. Dubai connects businesses with markets across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, while Shenzhen is recognised for its technology, manufacturing, electronics and innovation ecosystem. Understanding how these markets operate can provide valuable insights for students aspiring to careers in international business, entrepreneurship and global operations.

Are Indian graduates equipped for this changing business environment?

While conventional business education provides a foundation in management, economics and finance, working in international markets requires professionals who can interpret market dynamics, understand foreign regulations, work across cultures and make decisions in unfamiliar business environments. This calls for a shift towards experiential learning, international exposure and industry engagement.

Siddharth Shahani, Co-founder and Executive President, ATLAS SkillTech University, believes higher education must evolve alongside India's global economic ambitions.

Advertisement

"India's ambition to become a stronger global economic force will depend not just on the markets we access, but on the talent we prepare to engage with them. The next generation of professionals must understand different economies, navigate cultural and regulatory complexities and translate global opportunities into business outcomes. At ATLAS, we believe global education should not be defined only by the number of students who travel overseas for a degree. It should be measured by how effectively we bring the world into the learning experience. Through international university partnerships, student exchanges, global industry immersions and collaborative projects, we are preparing students to engage with international markets while building their academic and professional foundations in India."

At Mumbai-based ATLAS SkillTech University, global exposure is being integrated into the student experience through international academic partnerships, global immersions, student exchange opportunities, international faculty interactions and industry engagement.

The university's internationalisation network includes 65+ international partnerships and 150+ international visiting faculty. Its global immersion programs span 10+ countries, with 35+ immersions curated, more than 200 university and industry visits and 800+ students impacted.

Its Dubai and China immersions offer students first-hand exposure to international business ecosystems. While Dubai provides insights into global trade, entrepreneurship and cross-border business, ATLAS's China immersions connect students with design, technology and manufacturing. In October 2026, a delegation of 22 students and four faculty members visited Shenzhen to understand how product concepts move from design to manufacturing and commercialisation.

Advertisement

These experiences demonstrate how global exposure at Indian universities is taking new forms. Beyond long-term overseas degrees, students can now access international learning through short-term immersions, academic collaborations, exchanges and joint industry projects. ATLAS complements these opportunities with masterclasses, live projects and corporate interactions, supported by its location near Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Can graduates from smaller cities benefit too?

The need for globally relevant skills extends beyond metropolitan cities. MSMEs and emerging businesses across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities also have opportunities to expand internationally. However, graduates will need knowledge of export procedures, digital commerce, international marketing, logistics and cross-cultural communication.

Universities, industry bodies and export promotion councils can help bridge this gap through practical curricula, mentorship and industry-linked learning.

Preparing students for opportunities beyond borders

India's trade ambitions will ultimately depend on more than agreements, tariffs and market access. They will also depend on businesses having the people and capabilities to compete internationally.

As companies explore new markets, build global partnerships and strengthen supply chains, the demand for professionals with international business understanding and cross-cultural competence is likely to grow.

For Indian universities, this presents an opportunity to rethink the meaning of global education. The objective is no longer simply to prepare students to study or work overseas, but to equip them to participate confidently in a world where business, innovation and employment increasingly cross national boundaries. The future of global education may well be defined by how effectively Indian universities bring the world to their classrooms.