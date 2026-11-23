The regular trading session in the equity market runs from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

Besides the equity segments, the currency derivatives, NDS-RST and tri-party repo segments will also remain closed on Tuesday.

However, trading in the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will remain suspended only during the morning session and resume in the evening.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed during the morning session on November 24, with trading resuming in the evening session.

According to the trading schedule, the commodity derivatives morning session runs from 9 am to 5 pm, while the evening session operates from 5 pm to either 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm, depending on the contract.

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November 24 will be the second-last scheduled trading holiday for the calendar year 2026. The final market holiday of the year will be on December 25 on account of Christmas.

How did the stock market perform in the current session?

Equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Monday, November 23, as selling pressure across banking, financial services, metal and energy stocks dragged the indices down.

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack plunged 1,483.72 points or 1.77 per cent to settle at 82,435.99, while the NSE Nifty pack declined 450.95 points or 1.75 per cent to close at 25,349.65.

The broader indices also witnessed losses, with Nifty Midcap 100 falling 1.02 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.70 per cent.

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Among Sensex constituents, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.

Despite Monday's sharp fall, the benchmarks have registered substantial gains over the past month. Sensex has advanced 12.73 per cent, while Nifty has gained 12.17 per cent during the same period.

The recent recovery in domestic equities has been supported by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, a steep decline in crude oil prices and positive corporate earnings.