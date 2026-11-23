The employee reserved segment was subscribed 22 per cent, while the shareholder reserved category saw 56 per cent subscription.

Meanwhile, the Mahanadi Coalfields IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 0.29 per cent at the last check, indicating a marginal premium over the issue price. The GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee listing gains.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on November 19 (Thursday), concluded on November 23 (Monday). The company had fixed the price band at Rs 129-136 per equity share.

The public issue was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by promoter Coal India Ltd, which is selling 66.18 crore equity shares, representing 10 per cent of Mahanadi Coalfields' paid-up equity capital. As the issue was an OFS, Mahanadi Coalfields will not receive any proceeds. The net proceeds, after deducting offer-related expenses, will accrue to Coal India.

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At the upper end of the price band, Mahanadi Coalfields is valued at approximately Rs 90,009.7 crore.

Incorporated in 1992, Mahanadi Coalfields is a wholly-owned subsidiary of state-owned Coal India. Headquartered in Sambalpur, Odisha, the company primarily operates in the Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

Mahanadi Coalfields was India's largest single coal-producing company in FY26, accounting for around 21 per cent of the country's domestic coal output. As of April 2026, its Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields had a combined estimated coal resource of around 106.76 billion tonnes.

Key dates

Basis of allotment: November 25

Initiation of refunds: November 26

Credit of shares to demat accounts: November 26

Tentative listing date: November 27

Mahanadi Coalfields is the third Coal India subsidiary to launch an IPO this year, following Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd (CMPDI).