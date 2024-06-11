SC on NEET-UG Result 2024 Controversy: 'Let the counselling start,' court refuses stay on counselling

Hearing a plea on the discrepancies in the NEET-UG exam results, the Supreme Court on Tuesday i.e. June 11, refused to put a stay on the ongoing counselling sessions for the candidates who have already cleared the cut-off in the NEET-UF 2024 exams.

Justice Nath said, "Response will be filed by the NTA. Let the counselling start. We are not stopping the counselling," Live Law reported. 9NTA)

Along with this the SC also asked the National Testing Agency to issue clarifications on the discrepancies in the result overall. The court issued a notice to the NTA regarding the same.

The bench presided over by a two-judge bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah raised concerns about the integrity of the process, stating that "sanctity has been affected, so we need answers."

The court has scheduled further hearings on this matter for July 8 and has directed the tagging of other relevant petitions. During the day, the Supreme Court declined to entertain requests for urgent hearings on new petitions related to the NEET-UG 2024 result discrepancies.

The court is yet to address a filed petition seeking the annulment of the results and a demand for a re-examination following allegations of a paper leak.