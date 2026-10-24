No smartboards, no notebooks: Kerala woman's unique sand teaching method wins hearts

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How Ashaatti Ammumma teaches children using sand

In the video, Ashaatti Ammumma can be seen sitting in front of a row of young students with a bucket of sand. She spreads the sand on the ground and uses a stick to level the surface, creating a makeshift writing board for the lesson.

Once the surface is ready, she begins writing the English alphabet with the stick. She also demonstrates the cursive forms of the letters, allowing the children to observe how each character is formed.

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The students follow her instructions and practise writing the letters themselves by tracing them in the sand with their fingers. The interactive approach allows them to learn by watching, repeating and practising, rather than simply copying letters from a book.

The absence of expensive classroom equipment makes the exercise particularly striking. With little more than sand and a stick, the elderly woman creates an engaging learning environment for the children.

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Social media praises her simple teaching method

The video has attracted warm reactions from viewers, many of whom have appreciated the woman's patience and resourcefulness. Her approach has also prompted conversations about how effective teaching does not always depend on expensive equipment or access to technology.

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One user said, "Love this organic approach to learning"

Another user said, "What a creative way of teaching i wish i had experience it"

A third user commented, "The best teacher in the world"

A fourth user said, "This proves that money is not needed for education; an idea is enough"