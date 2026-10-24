Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
education
No smartboards, no notebooks: Kerala woman's unique sand teaching method wins hearts

No smartboards, no notebooks: Kerala woman's unique sand teaching method wins hearts

The video has attracted warm reactions from viewers, many of whom have appreciated the woman's patience and resourcefulness

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 24, 2026 3:29 PM IST
No smartboards, no notebooks: Kerala woman's unique sand teaching method wins heartsKerala elderly woman uses sand to teach little children

An elderly woman from Kerala is winning hearts on social media with her simple yet creative approach to teaching young children. Instead of using a conventional blackboard, notebooks or digital learning tools, she has turned a patch of sand into a classroom, reminding people that education can begin with the simplest of resources.

Advertisement

The video, shared on Instagram by user Mom of Safaachiii, features the woman, affectionately known as Ashaatti Ammumma, teaching a group of children how to write the English alphabet. The clip has drawn attention for its heartwarming visuals and the ingenuity behind her teaching method.

READ THIS: Top 10 industries where women make up the majority of the workforce: Here's the list

How Ashaatti Ammumma teaches children using sand

In the video, Ashaatti Ammumma can be seen sitting in front of a row of young students with a bucket of sand. She spreads the sand on the ground and uses a stick to level the surface, creating a makeshift writing board for the lesson.

Once the surface is ready, she begins writing the English alphabet with the stick. She also demonstrates the cursive forms of the letters, allowing the children to observe how each character is formed.

Advertisement

The students follow her instructions and practise writing the letters themselves by tracing them in the sand with their fingers. The interactive approach allows them to learn by watching, repeating and practising, rather than simply copying letters from a book.

The absence of expensive classroom equipment makes the exercise particularly striking. With little more than sand and a stick, the elderly woman creates an engaging learning environment for the children.

ALSO READ: Dhirubhai Ambani International School ranks 9th globally, only Indian school in IB top 10

Social media praises her simple teaching method

The video has attracted warm reactions from viewers, many of whom have appreciated the woman's patience and resourcefulness. Her approach has also prompted conversations about how effective teaching does not always depend on expensive equipment or access to technology.

Advertisement

One user said, "Love this organic approach to learning"

Another user said, "What a creative way of teaching i wish i had experience it"

A third user commented, "The best teacher in the world"

A fourth user said, "This proves that money is not needed for education; an idea is enough"

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 24, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more