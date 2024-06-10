Modi Cabinet 3.0: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary appointed as MoS in skill development, education ministries

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary is among the 71 ministers who took oath with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Chaudhary was appointed as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education.

Chaudhary joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh, who was the 5th Prime Minister of India. His party was earlier in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. The RLD won eight seats and later, bagged another in a bypoll.

A rift between the SP and the RLD came to light during the civic polls in Uttar Pradesh last year, when the alliance partners turned against each other for seats in nagar mahapanchayats and nagar panchayats.

Currently, the party has nine MLAs in the Assembly.

Jayant Chaudhary was part of the 15th Lok Sabha. He served as Mathura MP from 2009 to 2014. His party Rashtriya Lok Dal, had joined NDA in March 2024 before the Lok Sabha elections had kicked off.

Jayant's political journey began in 2009 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura.



According to a report on Rajya Sabha's website, Jayant Chaudhary was born in Dallas (the USA) on December 27, 1978, to former Union minister Ajit Singh and Radhika Singh.

He was educated at the Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University, and the London School of Economics and Political Science in London.

Chaudhary even serves as the chairman of the Kisan Trust which was founded by the late Chaudhary Charan Singh in 1978.