BJP’s long pursuit of West Bengal appears to have finally paid off, with the party scripting a landmark victory in what it long considered its “final frontier”. As preparations begin for government formation, attention has swiftly shifted to the biggest question in state politics: who will replace Mamata Banerjee as the next chief minister of Bengal?

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West Bengal holds deep symbolic and ideological significance for the BJP as the birthplace of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The party’s emphatic performance is being viewed not just as an electoral triumph, but as a major political breakthrough in eastern India.

The scale of the victory has intensified speculation around the BJP’s leadership choice, with indications that the party may opt for a strong Bengali face — possibly even a woman leader — to cement its position in the state.

During the campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly asserted that the BJP would appoint a “Bengali” as chief minister if voted to power. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar also attempted to counter opposition narratives by stating that the next BJP chief minister in Bengal would be a “non-vegetarian,” dismissing allegations that the party would interfere with local food habits.

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Could Bengal get a woman chief minister?

One of the biggest talking points within BJP circles is the possibility of appointing a woman chief minister. Women’s safety and empowerment featured prominently in the party’s campaign messaging, and selecting a woman leader could strengthen that positioning nationally.

At present, Delhi is the BJP’s only woman-led government under Rekha Gupta. Replicating that model in Bengal could help the party sharpen its outreach to female voters in the state.

Among the women leaders being discussed are Agnimitra Paul and Roopa Ganguly, both prominent faces within the Bengal BJP.

Probable contenders

Suvendu Adhikari

The Leader of Opposition and former Trinamool Congress heavyweight is widely seen as the frontrunner. Adhikari played a central role in expanding the BJP’s grassroots presence and remains highly influential in Midnapore and adjoining regions.

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His political stature rose sharply after defeating Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during the 2021 Assembly elections. However, his critics continue to point to his alleged links to the Narada sting controversy.

Samik Bhattacharya

The newly appointed Bengal BJP chief is regarded as an organisational strategist with strong RSS roots. Seen as a consensus-builder, Bhattacharya has largely operated behind the scenes and is credited with helping broaden the BJP’s social outreach in the state.

Agnimitra Paul

A fashion designer-turned-politician, Paul has emerged as one of the BJP’s most aggressive campaigners in Bengal. A former state Mahila Morcha chief and current vice-president, she retained her Asansol South seat in the 2026 Assembly elections.

A graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Paul is seen as a prominent youth and women-centric face within the party.

Roopa Ganguly

Best known for portraying Draupadi in Mahabharat, Ganguly brings celebrity appeal along with political experience. A former Rajya Sabha MP and current Sonarpur Dakshin MLA, she has also served as Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president.

Dilip Ghosh

Former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh remains one of the party’s most recognisable grassroots leaders. He is credited with significantly expanding the BJP’s footprint during the 2021 elections, though his outspoken remarks have frequently triggered controversy.

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The BJP’s chief ministerial choice is likely to shape the party’s long-term future in West Bengal. Now, all eyes are on whether it opts for an established organisational face or chooses a woman leader to signal a new political direction.