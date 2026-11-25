The case was filed by IDBI Bank’s officers’ association, which had sought retirement and provident fund benefits for employees of United Western Bank, which had merged with IDBI.

The association argued that the Centre retained administrative, functional and financial control over IDBI until 2018. It also argued that LIC, which acquired a stake in IDBI, was owned and controlled by the government.

The Supreme Court’s ruling means IDBI is not considered a “State” under Article 12 of the Constitution.

What it means for IDBI sale

The ruling comes as the government and LIC prepare to sell over 60% stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax as part of its strategic restructuring.

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IDBI Bank employees have opposed the proposed sale and called for it to be scrapped. They have questioned the valuation and argued that comparing IDBI with public sector stocks was not appropriate because IDBI is a private bank.

The government has said employees’ retirement and salary benefits will be protected after the sale.

Govt says employees, pensioners are protected

DIPAM secretary Arunish Chawla said “Govt and LIC are not employers under the Labour Code. IDBI Bank is the employer under the Code.”

“A strategic transaction is executed through a share purchase agreement within the framework of the Contract Law,” Chawla said. “DIPAM appoints transaction and legal advisers, who in turn consult with the qualified parties on the one hand and with the bank management on the other.”

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“IDBI is a board-run banking company and management consults the employees internally, and has in this case presented a very robust protection framework for employees and pensioners, which is the best ever granted in such transactions,” he said.

“The service conditions of existing employees cannot be changed, modified or altered to their disadvantage after the strategic restructuring,” Chawla said. “The IDBI management has made sure all the service rules framed by the board are included in the annexures to the draft agreement.”

On pensioners, Chawla said “The pensioners are also fully protected, there is a special fund for it and their pension benefits will be full honoured.”

Govt explains property valuations

Chawla also addressed concerns over the valuation of two IDBI Bank properties.

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He said the Cuffe Parade headquarters in Mumbai is on a 60-year lease, and its valuation was based on the rental saving for the remaining 25 years of the lease.

For the training centre in Hyderabad, Chawla said the property cannot be transferred in the open market. Comparing its value with a market-auctioned property would have been “absurd”.