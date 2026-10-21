64 TMC MLAs ready to back BJP: Suvendu Adhikari claims support of 275 MLAs in Bengal Assembly

"BJP did not win because of social media or television talk shows. I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. (BJP MLA) Sajal Ghosh did not win because of social media. Ours is a Sanatani government elected by people," Adhikari said.

The BJP had won 208 seats in the April elections, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in West Bengal. The TMC, which came to power in 2011 after defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front, was reduced to 80 seats.

Adhikari also attacked the previous Left Front and TMC governments, saying his administration needed more time to address problems inherited from their nearly five decades in power.

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"We have assumed power just around six months ago. It will take time to clean the dirt accumulated over the last 49 years," he said.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee's faction of the TMC, Adhikari claimed the party was losing its political relevance in the state. "The Mamata AITC will end up losing its identity, numbers and flag as they don't have any public support in the state," he said.

TMC split after Assembly election defeat

The TMC witnessed a major split following the 2026 Assembly elections. A faction led by Arup Roy and Ritabrata Banerjee rebelled against the party leadership and staked claims to its name and 'two flowers and grass' election symbol.

Ritabrata subsequently became Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly after securing the support of more than two-thirds of the MLAs elected on TMC tickets.

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The Election Commission allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' to the rebel faction, while the Mamata Banerjee-led group was recognised as 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress'.

The turmoil also extended to Parliament, where a majority of TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India and extended support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)