Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Most Powerful WomenBT GolfEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
64 TMC MLAs ready to back BJP: Suvendu Adhikari claims support of 275 MLAs in Bengal Assembly

64 TMC MLAs ready to back BJP: Suvendu Adhikari claims support of 275 MLAs in Bengal Assembly

The BJP had won 208 seats in the April elections, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in West Bengal. The TMC, which came to power in 2011 after defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front, was reduced to 80 seats

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2026 7:12 PM IST
64 TMC MLAs ready to back BJP: Suvendu Adhikari claims support of 275 MLAs in Bengal AssemblyWest Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed that the BJP could secure the support of 275 MLAs in the 294-member state Assembly if a floor test were held. He asserted that 64 legislators elected on Trinamool Congress (TMC) tickets were ready to back the ruling party.

Advertisement

"Let there be a floor test in the assembly tomorrow...our numbers would reach 275," Adhikari told reporters while visiting the family of a victim of the October 17 Chorbagan stampede in north Kolkata, which killed 19 people and injured 25.

"BJP did not win because of social media or television talk shows. I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. (BJP MLA) Sajal Ghosh did not win because of social media. Ours is a Sanatani government elected by people," Adhikari said.

The BJP had won 208 seats in the April elections, ending the TMC's 15-year rule in West Bengal. The TMC, which came to power in 2011 after defeating the CPI(M)-led Left Front, was reduced to 80 seats.

Adhikari also attacked the previous Left Front and TMC governments, saying his administration needed more time to address problems inherited from their nearly five decades in power.

Advertisement

"We have assumed power just around six months ago. It will take time to clean the dirt accumulated over the last 49 years," he said.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee's faction of the TMC, Adhikari claimed the party was losing its political relevance in the state. "The Mamata AITC will end up losing its identity, numbers and flag as they don't have any public support in the state," he said.

TMC split after Assembly election defeat

The TMC witnessed a major split following the 2026 Assembly elections. A faction led by Arup Roy and Ritabrata Banerjee rebelled against the party leadership and staked claims to its name and 'two flowers and grass' election symbol.

Ritabrata subsequently became Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly after securing the support of more than two-thirds of the MLAs elected on TMC tickets.

Advertisement

The Election Commission allotted the name 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' to the rebel faction, while the Mamata Banerjee-led group was recognised as 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress'.

The turmoil also extended to Parliament, where a majority of TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India and extended support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 21, 2026 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more