AIFF suspends Deepak Sharma over alleged physical assault of women players

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has suspended Deepak Sharma, an executive committee member, on Tuesday. This action follows allegations of Sharma assaulting and behaving inappropriately with two women footballers from a club during their stay in Goa for the ongoing Indian Women’s League 2. The players, representing Himachal Pradesh-based Khad FC in the second division of the Indian Women’s Football League (IWL), claimed that Sharma, who owns the club, entered their room and physically assaulted them on March 28.

“The AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Mr. Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice,” AIFF said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Goa police arrested Deepak Sharma. An FIR has been filed against him under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a complaint letter to the AIFF obtained by The Indian Express, the two women claimed that after a match in the Indian Women’s League second division, they returned to their accommodation and were preparing eggs for dinner. They alleged that Sharma, who they said was intoxicated, forcefully entered their rooms and attacked them. The letter mentioned that Sharma had been drinking alcohol in front of the girls during their journey from Himachal to Delhi and also in Goa.

On Tuesday, the AIFF disbanded the three-member committee set up on March 30 to investigate the incident. Instead, they have handed the matter over to their Disciplinary Committee. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey stated that the organization is committed to fostering women’s football in a secure environment and will take all required measures to achieve this. He mentioned that the case will be promptly addressed by the Disciplinary Committee.

“The AIFF is determined to promote women’s football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this. The case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently,” AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said. “The AIFF has taken all steps necessary to ensure the safe passage of the complainants to their hometowns and will continue to provide any support that might be necessary.”

He mentioned that since he became president, the AIFF has been leading the way in developing women's football.

“There are currently 27,030 registered women players in the country with 15,293 registered between September 2022 and March 2024. The increase in number of women footballers in various age groups is one of the most encouraging trends,” Chaubey said.

“This season, we started the IWL 2 for the first time, and there is a definite plan to introduce promotion and relegation in the IWL from the next season. India made their best-ever finish (runners-up) in Turkish Women’s Cup recently and defeated European opponents.”

One of the women footballers, who claimed to have been assaulted, told The Indian Express that this wasn't the first instance of Sharma's aggression. She alleged that they had witnessed him hitting players from Khad FC before, but they were afraid to speak up. According to her, during a camp before the tournament, they saw him hitting a girl, which left them frightened. However, she stated that some existing team members mentioned that Sharma had a tendency to get angry sometimes and such incidents occurred.