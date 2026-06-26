'As birthday gift, we're sending...': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's message to Dharmendra Pradhan amid NEET protest

With the protest over the alleged paper leak and irregularities in competitive examinations entering its sixth day, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke renewed his demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. In a video shared on social media, Dipke was seen writing on a whiteboard, "Happy Birthday, Dharmendra Pradhan. Please resign," while supporters stood beside him and joined him in the demonstration.

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Dipke posted the video on X and, after writing the message on the whiteboard, said, "Dharmendra Pradhan, many happy returns of the day to you. Please resign. As a birthday gift, we are sending you a resignation letter. You just have to put your thumb impression on it." Pradhan’s birthday falls on 26 June.

Dipke has been protesting at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak and irregularities in competitive examinations. He has demanded reforms in the education system and has also called for Pradhan to step down. According to the Cockroach Janata Party, the protest will continue until the Education Minister resigns.

On the fifth day of the protest in Delhi, Dipke had also questioned the government over the blocking of the Cockroach Janata Party’s social media account. He alleged that officials had refused to provide information on the reason behind the action.

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He said, "When everything is being described as confidential, then why could the NEET paper not be kept confidential?" He also said, "If the paper had not been leaked, many students would not have lost their lives." Dipke further said, "We are taxpayers, our parents are taxpayers, and we are being called terrorists. Is this not shameful?"

The protest at Jantar Mantar continued for the sixth day with Dipke repeating his demand for changes in the education system and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while also using the Minister’s birthday to deliver a pointed message through his video on X.