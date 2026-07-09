Bhadrakali, Nandi, Kartikeya: Australia to return three ancient artefacts to India

Australia announced that it will return three ancient Indian artefacts to India. These include a ceremonial metal trident bearing the image of Goddess Bhadrakali, a stone idol of Nandi, and a stone idol of six-headed Kartikeya.

The announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to Australia, which also featured discussions on defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility, and people-to-people ties.

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The return of the artefacts was announced alongside India's decision to repatriate the ancestral remains of an Australian First Nations individual currently housed at the Government Museum in Chennai. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the reciprocal move as a gesture made in the spirit of friendship and said it reflected the depth of ties between the two countries.

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One of the artefacts is a ceremonial metal trishula surmounted by an image of Goddess Bhadrakali, described as a symbol of protection, divine power and the destruction of evil in Shaiva-Shakti traditions. It originated from the Sri Kasiviswanathaswamy Temple in Kollumangudi, Tamil Nadu. The artefact is dated between the 11th and 16th centuries CE.

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The second artefact is a stone idol of Nandi, Lord Shiva's sacred bull and vahana, traditionally placed facing the temple sanctum. It is described as a symbol of devotion, strength and dharma, and is also linked to the Sri Kasiviswanathaswamy Temple in Kollumangudi. The idol dates from the 11th to the 16th centuries CE.

The third artefact is a stone or basalt sculpture of six-headed Kartikeya, also known as Skanda, Murugan or Shanmukha. The sculpture is linked to the Naganathsamy Temple in Manambadi in Thanjavur district, built during the reign of Rajendra Chola I in the early 11th century CE. The six heads symbolise wisdom, valour, divine protection and spiritual significance.

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Addressing the media, Albanese said, "I welcome progress to repatriate the remains of an Australian First Nations ancestor held in the Government Museum in Chennai. The ancestor will be voluntarily and unconditionally repatriated by India to their Traditional Custodians." He added, "In the spirit of friendship, Australia will voluntarily return several items of cultural significance to India, previously held in the collections of the National Gallery of Australia and the Art Gallery of New South Wales."

Albanese also said that the repatriation of a First Nations ancestor promotes healing, justice, and reconciliation. Referring to the broader relationship, he said, "While we are separated by an ocean, we are indeed the closest of friends. Today marks the next year in our partnership, as we are reminded that we need to continue our ongoing work."