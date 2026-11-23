Speaking to PTI Video, Kishor said, “You should pose this question to Sanjay Jha (JD(U) working president) as to why Nitish Kumar, who had received the PM at Patna airport, was not present at the function in Vaishali district”.

Kishor also questioned why Kumar was absent when several JD(U) leaders, including his son Nishant and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, were present at the event.

Nishant Kumar is a minister, while Chaudhary is the deputy chief minister of Bihar.

Kishor alleges merger plan

A senior RJD leader, who did not wish to be named, also questioned the NDA's explanation for Kumar’s absence.

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The leader pointed to the presence of JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha, both of whom are Rajya Sabha MPs, and said this undermined the argument that Kumar was absent because he no longer held a constitutional post.

“The fact is that the JD(U) is being run by BJP agents who are paving the way for the party's merger. To this end, they are ensuring that Nitish Kumar is kept away from the public eye,” alleged the Bankipur MLA.

NDA rejects allegation

NDA sources rejected the allegations and said Kumar, who stepped down in April, was not invited because he no longer held a constitutional post and the event was a government function.

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They also pointed out that several JD(U) leaders, including Kumar's son Nishant and Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, were present at the function.

The remarks come amid questions over Kumar’s public absence as speculation continues over the JD(U)’s political direction.