Delhi to get its own London-Eye like giant wheel with panoramic views; project gathers pace

Delhi could soon have its own version of the London Eye, with the Delhi Development Authority moving ahead with plans to build a 35-metre-high observation wheel in Mayur Vihar.

The proposed “Delhi Eye” will come up on a vacant 3.84-acre land parcel at the Mayur Vihar District Centre. The project will be developed and operated by a private entity under a 55-year licensing arrangement, including the construction period.

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The DDA has issued an Expression of Interest seeking responses from companies interested in developing, operating and maintaining the attraction. The observation wheel is planned along the lines of the London Eye and Ain Dubai and is expected to offer panoramic views of the city.

Project planned on 3.84-acre site

The site is located at the Mayur Vihar District Centre in New Delhi, with DDA listing its coordinates as 28.591768, 77.298074.

The land has an allowable floor area ratio of 150 and ground coverage of 50%. Development will be governed by the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 and the Unified Building Bye-Laws, 2016.

DDA officials said no change in land use would be required because recreational and commercial development is already permitted at the site.

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“Since the proposed developments are already permissible under the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD)-2021, no change in land use will be required. Once the contracts are awarded, the licensees will be able to expedite development,” officials said.

35-metre wheel to offer panoramic views

The centrepiece of the project will be a 35-metre-high cantilevered observation wheel designed to provide an elevated view of Delhi.

The DDA is also considering additional recreational and commercial features at the site to make the project more attractive to visitors and families.

“The recreational facility will provide a vantage point to tourists. Several other features can also be incorporated into the project to make the place more people-friendly,” an official told TOI.

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The Delhi Eye has remained on the drawing board for years, but the latest Expression of Interest marks a renewed attempt to move the project towards execution.

DDA officials said the plan was taken forward after private companies showed interest in developing recreational and commercial facilities under a licence-fee model.

Stakeholder meeting scheduled for July 9

A stakeholder consultation will be held on July 9, 2026, at 11.30 am to discuss the project and possible features to be included at the site. The venue will be announced on the DDA’s tender portal.

“To accelerate work on the project and decide other features to be incorporated at the site, a stakeholder consultation will be held on July 9,” officials told TOI.

Interested entities have been asked to submit their responses by 5 pm on July 28. Companies will also have to provide their corporate profiles and financial details, including gross revenue, profit after tax and net worth for the previous three years.

The Expression of Interest was published on the DDA website on June 30.

DDA turns to long-term private partnerships

The Delhi Eye is part of the DDA’s wider push to use long-term public-private partnerships for tourism, recreation and urban infrastructure projects.

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The authority is considering a similar model for a five-acre amusement park in Rohini’s Sector 29. A 25.50-hectare land parcel has been identified for that project.