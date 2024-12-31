'DMK worried he could...': BJP's Annamalai on Thalapathy Vijay's move to float TVK ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

K Annamalai, the firebrand chief of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit, commented on superstar Thalapathy Vijay's move to float his own political party -- Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). Annamalai claimed in a recent interview that Vijay's move has seemingly upset the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

He also mentioned that the DMK is uneasy with Vijay's entry into politics as it sees as a potential threat to it vote bank.

"His entry seems to have affected the DMK, which is hell-bent on discrediting his impact on Tamil Nadu politics. Possibly, they are worried that he could dent their vote bank. However, it is soon to really understand his impact as he is yet to hit the ground after his public meeting a few months back," Tamil Nadu BJP chief told The Indian Express.

In October this year, Vijay launched his political party TVK in front of around 3 lakh supporters and fans from across the state. In an almost 40-minute long speech, Vijay split Periyar into two.

He said that his party will not take Periyar's ideology of refusing Gods but will take the ideals of social justice and women empowerment from the reformer. He added, "Like Annadurai (DMK founder) once said, all is one and one is God, this is our ideology".

Annamalai's claim on DMK being jittery of Vijay's arrival in Tamil Nadu's political scenario, however, is not unfounded.

In his October 27 speech, Vijay targeted DMK heir apparent Udhayanidhi Stalin in his speech. The actor-politician said the DMK was TVK's political enemy even as he attacked the regional party over corruption and dynastic politics.

Udhayanidhi made remarks against Sanatana Dharma to prove that he is the true-blue heir to the DMK and of Periyar politics. He has also been trying to consolidate the Dravidian voter base.

With Vijay's refusal to take Periyar's anti-God stance, he is likely to attract even DMK voters.

"Some sections of the DMK sound atheist and anti-Brahmin. No other party with a significant vote share does it. Even the latest political entrant, Vijay, despite idealising Periyar, is clearly staying away from atheism and anti-Brahminism," Chennai-based financial expert D Muthukrishnan wrote after the launch of Vijay's political party.

He added that the DMK needed to "move away from atheism and anti-Brahmanism."