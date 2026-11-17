"India is on the verge of something big in oil and gas. Like Guyana was ten years ago," Agarwal said. "We have a world-class policy ecosystem and a willingness to move from approvals to self-certification."

Agarwal, who founded Vedanta and built it into a major natural resources group, said the company's oil and gas business plans to significantly increase production.

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"Vedanta Oil and Gas, India's largest private sector producer is committing USD 5 billion in investments to scale up production to 300,000-500,000 barrels per day. We have already moved into the deep sea Samudra Manthan programme."

India is on the verge of something big in oil and gas. Like Guayana was ten years ago. We have a world-class policy ecosystem and a willingness to move from approvals to self-certification. Vedanta Oil and Gas, India's largest private sector producer is committing USD 5 billion in investments to scale up production to 300,000-500,000 barrels per day. We have already moved into the deep sea Samudra Manthan programme. Recently, our running field has been given to ONGC which will send a very wrong signal to investors. We are seeing such great energy and enthusiasm from global investors. This is the time to keep the policy hand steady and not disrupt any existing operator. That shall go a long way in building and boosting global investor confidence. Let us all together make a determined move to increase domestic production and reduce oil and gas imports drastically. — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) November 17, 2026

His remarks come months after Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence that India could discover several Guyana-sized oilfields, particularly in the Andaman Sea.

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At Urja Varta 2025 in July, Puri said, "I am positive we will find several fields of the size of Guyana, particularly in the Andaman Sea."

However, Agarwal raised concerns about the government's decision to hand over one of Vedanta's operating fields to the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). "Recently, our running field has been given to ONGC, which will send a very wrong signal to investors."

The remarks follow ONGC's takeover of the CB-OS-02 block in the Cambay basin in July 2026. The government had declined to extend its production-sharing contract, and Vedanta's challenge was dismissed by a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court. Vedanta subsequently filed an appeal.



"We are seeing such great energy and enthusiasm from global investors. This is the time to keep the policy hand steady and not disrupt any existing operator. That shall go a long way in building and boosting global investor confidence," Agarwal said.

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He also called for efforts to cut India's dependence on imported energy. "Let us all together make a determined move to increase domestic production and reduce oil and gas imports drastically."

