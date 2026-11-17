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How the fake Microsoft 365 outage emails work

In a blog post, Microsoft said its Threat Intelligence team detected the campaign on November 13. The emails use subject lines beginning with “Outage” followed by random characters, while sender display names include phrases such as “Outage Notification” and “Service Health”.

One sample referred to a supposed Exchange Online incident on November 12 and claimed that four messages had been held. It urged recipients to click a “RESTORE MESSAGES” button before the 24-hour deadline. The emails also mention Microsoft services such as Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot to appear credible.

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Microsoft identified sender domains including moments-notice.com, planetmaison.com and newbooker.com. The links use recipient-specific tracking URLs before redirecting users to non-Microsoft websites, including reallifeaccounting.com.

The company said it found no QR codes or suspicious attachments in the samples and no evidence of malware being delivered. It has also not linked the campaign to any named threat actor or malware family.

What Microsoft recommends users and organisations do

Microsoft said emails in environments protected by Microsoft Defender for Office 365 are being blocked or quarantined. It has not observed indicators of compromise from the attack. However, organisations should identify employees who clicked the links and check whether they entered their credentials.

If login details may have been exposed, Microsoft recommends resetting passwords, revoking active sessions and reviewing multi-factor authentication settings. Organisations should also check for unusual sign-ins, suspicious inbox rules and unexpected access to cloud services.

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Microsoft advises checking service disruptions through the Microsoft 365 admin centre rather than clicking links in unsolicited emails. It also recommends using multi-factor authentication, preferably passkeys or security keys, and reporting suspicious messages through the organisation’s established Outlook reporting process.