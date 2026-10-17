Expired food recycled to markets: Reliance, Zomato, Blinkit units hit by FDA action

An FIR was registered at Shanti Nagar police station in Thane under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Those named include officials and employees associated with Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure, as well as disposal agency operators and local suppliers.

The copy will be updated with responses from the companies as and when they are received.

How expired food products allegedly reached markets

According to preliminary findings cited by FDA sources, food products meant for destruction were allegedly diverted through disposal agencies, unlicensed sorting yards and brokers before reaching retailers for sale to consumers.

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“The disposal agencies allegedly issued certificates and other documents claiming that the products had been destroyed, without adequate verification of actual destruction,” a source told PTI.

Investigators reportedly found discrepancies in disposal records, including mismatches in quantities and inconsistencies in consignor and consignee details. At unlicensed sorting yards in Bhiwandi, packets that appeared saleable were allegedly separated from discarded stock and sold to brokers and suppliers.

Expired and leaking products were subsequently found displayed for sale at a retail outlet in Gulzar Nagar, Bhiwandi, which was allegedly operating without a licence or purchase bills.

FDA seizes stock worth Rs 48.09 lakh

The total seizure was valued at Rs 48,09,924. The stock included products worth over Rs 24 lakh from a disposal yard in Bhiwandi, around Rs 4.92 lakh from a Reliance Consumer Products warehouse at Vadpe, and nearly Rs 7.81 lakh from Zomato Hyperpure's facility at Usatane.

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The FIR includes names of V Subramaniam, whole-time director of Reliance Consumer Products; Arbinder Singh Dhinsa, whole-time director of Blinkit Commerce; Vijay Bhikaji Kharmale, nominee of Reliance Retail; and Nilesh Ramdasrao Deshmukh, a Reliance Retail warehouse manager as accused.

Other individuals named in the FIR include representatives associated with the companies, disposal agency operators and suppliers in Bhiwandi.

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The FDA formed seven teams comprising assistant commissioners and food safety officers to conduct simultaneous inspections across Thane and Pune districts. Officials inventoried and seized the products, collected samples, recorded statements and issued directions prohibiting the movement, sale or destruction of the seized stock.

Following hearings on October 15, the licences of five establishments were suspended, while operations at four unlicensed premises were stopped, an official said.