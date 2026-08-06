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Fines worth ₹5.13 crore slapped on service providers over poor quality food, dirty pantry cars: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Fines worth ₹5.13 crore slapped on service providers over poor quality food, dirty pantry cars: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw said Indian Railways serves an average of about 58 crore meals every year, of which only 0.0008 per cent of complaints are received on average.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 4:26 PM IST
Fines worth ₹5.13 crore slapped on service providers over poor quality food, dirty pantry cars: Ashwini VaishnawUnion Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw

Indian Railways has imposed fines totalling ₹5.13 crore on service providers following enquiries into complaints related to poor food quality and unhygienic pantry cars over the past three years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply to the Upper House, Vaishnaw said the railways serve an average of around 58 crore meals every year. However, complaints related to food quality account for only 0.0008 per cent of the total meals served annually, according to the minister.

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“Based on inquiry on these complaints during the last three years, a fine of ₹5.13 crore has been imposed,” Vaishnaw stated. The minister’s response came after Congress MP Chandrakant Handore sought details about complaints concerning poor food quality, unhygienic pantry cars and hospitality-related deficiencies in premium and express trains.

READ ALSO: 250 km, one heart: How Vande Bharat became a medical lifeline overnight

Steps To Improve Food Hygiene 

Vaishnaw said Indian Railways is continuously working to provide passengers with good-quality and hygienic food in accordance with prescribed norms. He added that necessary measures are taken periodically to monitor and improve catering services on trains.

Among the steps highlighted by the minister was the supply of meals from designated base kitchens. The railways have also commissioned modern base kitchens at identified locations to improve food preparation and supply standards.

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In addition, CCTV cameras have been installed in base kitchens to enable real-time monitoring of food preparation and related activities.

Digital Billing In Pantry Cars 

The minister also outlined measures aimed at improving transparency in onboard catering services. Point of Sale (POS) machines have been installed in pantry cars to support electronic billing and cashless transactions.

Passengers can make payments through multiple digital methods, including UPI, QR codes and swipe machines. Handore had also sought details of statutory action against IRCTC licensees found guilty of overcharging passengers, serving substandard food or providing less than the prescribed quantity.

READ ALSO: One blanket for two strangers: Consumer panel penalises Indian Railways ₹25,000

Vaishnaw’s reply comes amid ongoing efforts by Indian Railways to strengthen food safety, hygiene monitoring and accountability in onboard catering services.

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 4:26 PM IST
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