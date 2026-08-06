Fines worth ₹5.13 crore slapped on service providers over poor quality food, dirty pantry cars: Ashwini Vaishnaw

“Based on inquiry on these complaints during the last three years, a fine of ₹5.13 crore has been imposed,” Vaishnaw stated. The minister’s response came after Congress MP Chandrakant Handore sought details about complaints concerning poor food quality, unhygienic pantry cars and hospitality-related deficiencies in premium and express trains.

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Steps To Improve Food Hygiene

Vaishnaw said Indian Railways is continuously working to provide passengers with good-quality and hygienic food in accordance with prescribed norms. He added that necessary measures are taken periodically to monitor and improve catering services on trains.

Among the steps highlighted by the minister was the supply of meals from designated base kitchens. The railways have also commissioned modern base kitchens at identified locations to improve food preparation and supply standards.

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In addition, CCTV cameras have been installed in base kitchens to enable real-time monitoring of food preparation and related activities.

Digital Billing In Pantry Cars

The minister also outlined measures aimed at improving transparency in onboard catering services. Point of Sale (POS) machines have been installed in pantry cars to support electronic billing and cashless transactions.

Passengers can make payments through multiple digital methods, including UPI, QR codes and swipe machines. Handore had also sought details of statutory action against IRCTC licensees found guilty of overcharging passengers, serving substandard food or providing less than the prescribed quantity.

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Vaishnaw’s reply comes amid ongoing efforts by Indian Railways to strengthen food safety, hygiene monitoring and accountability in onboard catering services.