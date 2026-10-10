Flydubai pilot attack: NIA registers case after Indian Captain Smit Machchhar stabbed

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NIA invokes anti-hijacking and terror laws

According to the case details, the NIA has registered the case under Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). The Centre has directed the agency to investigate the alleged offences, which fall under the provisions covered by the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

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The flight, FZ1073, departed from Dubai at 7:05 am Gulf Standard Time on September 30, carrying 174 passengers and six crew members. It was being operated by Captain Machchhar and an Omani first officer.

The aircraft was reportedly flying near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border when an altercation broke out inside the cockpit. According to information cited in the government's order, passengers reported that the Omani co-pilot stabbed Machchhar in what appeared to be an attempt to hijack the aircraft or cause it to crash. The Indian captain suffered deep cuts to his head and hands.

Passengers and crew overpower co-pilot

Following the alleged attack, passengers and crew members managed to overpower and restrain the co-pilot. Other Flydubai pilots who were on board then took control of the aircraft and diverted it towards Saudi Arabia.

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The plane landed safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia, at around 10:45 am GST. Saudi authorities subsequently arrested the accused co-pilot.

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The incident triggered investigations across countries, with UAE authorities leading the probe into the alleged attempt to hijack the aircraft. The UAE attorney general said on October 9 that investigators believed the co-pilot had planned to crash the plane into the passenger terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport. The investigation also examined his alleged preparations and possible extremist motivations.

NIA probe to examine alleged conspiracy

The NIA's investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the attack on the Indian captain and the alleged attempt to seize control of the passenger aircraft. The invocation of anti-hijacking and anti-terror laws places the case within the scope of India's national security investigation framework.