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Form 6 row: ‘Neither approved nor rejected revised voter enrolment form,' says Supreme Court

Form 6 row: ‘Neither approved nor rejected revised voter enrolment form,' says Supreme Court

Form 6 is the statutory application used by citizens to register as new voters. Under the revised declaration, applicants are required to state whether they or their parents were included or mapped in the previous SIR exercise.

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  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 12:09 PM IST
Form 6 row: ‘Neither approved nor rejected revised voter enrolment form,' says Supreme Court Supreme Court says it neither approved nor rejected ECI’s revised Form 6

The Supreme Court on Monday stated that it has neither approved nor rejected the Election Commission of India’s revised Form 6, the application used for enrolment of new voters, and that its validity remains open to judicial examination. The clarification came during the hearing on a fresh writ petition concerning the poll body's functioning and changes to voter registration forms.

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A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, made the observations after counsel sought to rely on the court’s earlier remarks in the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) case. The bench said those observations could not be read as a ruling on the modified declaration.

‘No adjudication on new Form 6’

Justice Bagchi said the revised Form 6 was not in existence when the Supreme Court delivered its judgment on the Bihar SIR of electoral rolls in May 2026. Therefore, the court had no occasion to examine or decide on the changes.

“There is no adjudication on the new Form 6. That is all we have said,” Justice Bagchi observed.

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He added that the Chief Justice’s earlier remarks only meant that the new form did not exist at the time of the Bihar SIR judgment. “That does not either say it is approved or disapproved by the Supreme Court,” Justice Bagchi said.
The bench also said that observations made by the court do not amount to constitutional adjudication.

MUST READ: SIR row: Modified Form 6 not approved by apex court, says CJI Surya Kant

What the revised form requires

Form 6 is the statutory application used by citizens to register as new voters. Under the revised declaration, applicants are required to state whether they or their parents were included or mapped in the previous SIR exercise.

The change has become controversial amid allegations that the Election Commission introduced it without following the prescribed legal procedure. The Supreme Court’s clarification is significant because the poll panel had reportedly claimed that the modification had the top court’s approval.

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On October 5, CJI Surya Kant had said, “Any modified Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let’s be clear,” while hearing a plea seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Court to examine validity

The Supreme Court said it is open to examining the validity of the revised Form 6 if a proper challenge is placed before it. It agreed to issue notice on the fresh petition and listed the matter for October 27, along with connected petitions relating to the SIR exercise and allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner.

DON'T MISS: 'Misleading': ECI fact-checks Rahul Gandhi's Form 6 claim, cites SC ruling on Bihar SIR order

The clarification sharpens the legal dispute over electoral roll revisions, with the court making clear that the Election Commission cannot cite its earlier observations as judicial endorsement of the new declaration.
The next hearing on October 27 is expected to consider both the validity of the modified Form 6 and broader challenges to the Election Commission’s conduct of the SIR process.

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Published on: Oct 13, 2026 12:09 PM IST
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