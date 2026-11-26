The idea was simple. Instead of farmers depending on private buyers to sell their milk, they could come together through cooperatives, collect and process their milk and sell it in organised markets.

This gave farmers a greater role in the business and helped create a direct link between milk producers and consumers.

Kurien believed that farmers needed to have control over the institutions that handled their produce. The Anand model showed that cooperatives could help small milk producers build a stronger position in the market.

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From Anand to the White Revolution

The success of the Anand model led to a bigger plan for India.

In 1965, the government set up the National Dairy Development Board, with Kurien as its first chairman. Its aim was to take the Anand cooperative model to other parts of the country.

Five years later, in 1970, Operation Flood was launched.

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The programme expanded the cooperative model across India's dairy-producing regions. Milk collected from farmers could be processed and supplied to growing urban markets. The aim was to increase milk production, improve rural incomes and ensure a reliable supply of milk for consumers.

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This became the foundation of India's White Revolution.

Why Kurien's idea still matters

The scale of India's dairy sector today shows how far the country has come.

India produced 247.87 million tonnes of milk in 2024-25, compared with 146.31 million tonnes in 2014-15, according to government data. Per-capita milk availability also increased from 319 grams a day in 2014-15 to 485 grams in 2024-25, according to government data.

The government estimates that dairying provides livelihoods to around 8.5 crore rural households, with women making up nearly 70% of India's dairy farming workforce.

Kurien's legacy, therefore, is not only about producing more milk. It is about the idea that farmers can become stronger in the market when they work together and have a stake in the system that takes their produce to consumers.

That idea, which began in Anand, went on to reshape India's dairy economy.