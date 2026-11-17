One of the key proposals is a long-term ASEAN-India Maritime Cooperation Plan. It will cover connectivity, scientific research, disaster management, Coast Guard cooperation, maritime domain awareness and seafarers' security.

Modi also proposed a joint cyber forensics training programme to build capacity in the region.

India and ASEAN could also expand technical exchanges in nuclear energy and cooperate in mining and critical minerals. The prime minister also proposed an ASEAN-India Space Hackathon.

Free e-visas for ASEAN tourists

Tourism and people-to-people ties also featured prominently in Modi's proposals.

The prime minister suggested providing free electronic visas to tourists from ASEAN countries. He also proposed enhancing scholarships for students from ASEAN countries at Nalanda University.

To strengthen youth engagement, Modi suggested an ASEAN-India Youth Connect initiative involving a youth summit, young parliamentarian exchanges and start-up hackathons.

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Start-up hackathons are events where entrepreneurs, developers and innovators work in teams over a limited period to develop and present solutions, business ideas or prototypes for specific challenges.

Focus on youth and creative ties

Modi also proposed setting up an ASEAN-India Creative Partnership Pavilion at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2027.

The proposals are aimed at expanding India-ASEAN engagement across maritime cooperation, technology, energy, education, youth exchanges and tourism.

“PM reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for ASEAN unity and centrality and highlighted the shared vision of a peaceful, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” the MEA said in a post on X. “PM and ASEAN Leaders reviewed the progress of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across multiple domains.”

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What is ASEAN?

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental bloc that promotes economic growth, political stability, security, and cultural cooperation among its member countries in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1967, ASEAN has 11 members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam. India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners.

India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy.

The ASEAN-India dialogue relations began with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992 and were elevated to a full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and summit-level partnership in 2002. The relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012 and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The Philippines is hosting the annual ASEAN summit and related meetings in Manila in its capacity as the current chair of the grouping.

(With inputs from PTI)