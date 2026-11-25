The prize was officially presented to Joy on Friday by Western Canada Lottery Corporation officials after routine verification procedures.

Joy said she was stunned after finding out that she had won the jackpot.

“I was shocked!” Joy said while claiming the prize.

Describing her emotions, she summed them up in three words: “Shock. Happy. Relief,” as per the Edmonton Journal.

Mortgage first, then a world tour

Despite winning millions, Joy already knows what she wants to do with the money.

Her first priority is to pay off her mortgage and free herself from the financial commitment. After that, she plans to travel around the world.

“I’m going to pay off my mortgage,” she said. “After that, I’m going to take a trip around the world!”

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Joy also plans to share some of her winnings with her family.

“I’m also going to share with family,” she added.

Joy hails from Vengoor in Kerala’s Ernakulam district. She is the only daughter of PP Joy, a local Congress leader in Vengoor, and Jolly Joy, according to Mathrubhumi.

Around five years ago, Sneha moved to Edmonton with her husband, Vijil Varghese, who is originally from Nilambur in Malappuram district.

Before moving to Canada, Joy was actively involved in community affairs in Kerala. In 2020, she reportedly contested the local body elections from Vengoor Grama Panchayat as a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

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Her lottery win brought joy to her family back home in Kerala. Her father said the family was grateful and considered the jackpot a reward for their prayers.