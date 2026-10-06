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Govt asks airlines, Adani Airports to submit Navi Mumbai transition plan by October 20

Govt asks airlines, Adani Airports to submit Navi Mumbai transition plan by October 20

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) to submit a firm plan by October 20 for shifting international operations from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), according to sources.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 8:50 PM IST
Govt asks airlines, Adani Airports to submit Navi Mumbai transition plan by October 20All major domestic airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, told the ministry that they have been in discussions with the airport operator on the proposed shift for the past 18 months.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines and airport operator Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) to submit a firm transition plan by October 20 for shifting international flight operations from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), according to sources.

The ministry has also proposed delaying the transition by a few weeks from the earlier timeline as stakeholders work out the operational details for shifting up to 5 million international passengers annually to NMIA.

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The issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to discuss the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, and the consequent transition of airline operations to NMIA.

According to sources, the next consultation with airlines and the airport operator will be held on October 13, when stakeholders will firm up the transition plan. A subsequent meeting is scheduled for October 20, where the final plan will be discussed.

All major domestic airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air, told the ministry that they have been in discussions with the airport operator on the proposed shift for the past 18 months.

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The ministry's intervention comes amid differences over the pace and manner of shifting operations to the newly commissioned airport. AAHL, which operates both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, had earlier proposed shifting a portion of international operations to NMIA as redevelopment work begins at Mumbai airport's Terminal 1.

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AAHL outlined its preparedness to handle up to 5 million international passengers annually at NMIA. The airport operator highlighted the infrastructure and passenger facilities available at the new airport, including connectivity, inflight catering, hotels, lounges and other supporting services.

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During the nearly 90-minute meeting, AAHL leadership also engaged with airline operators and addressed their operational concerns and queries regarding the proposed transition and redevelopment plan, sources said.

The discussions were constructive, with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to ensuring a coordinated transition while maintaining passenger convenience and operational efficiency, according to sources.

A key issue that remains pending is the decision on the User Development Fee (UDF) at NMIA, which is awaiting a decision from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The UDF is an important component of airport charges and could have a bearing on airlines' operational and commercial planning for the shift.

Representatives of AAHL, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) and domestic airline operators participated in the meeting.

The transition is linked to the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Mumbai airport. Once completed, the redevelopment is expected to increase the terminal's handling capacity from 15 million passengers per annum to 20 million passengers annually.

The final transition schedule and the extent of operations to be shifted to NMIA are expected to be determined after the October 13 and October 20 consultations.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 8:50 PM IST
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