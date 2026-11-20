The selection marks the entry of Sumant Sinha-led ReNew into rare earth permanent magnet manufacturing, a sector that is strategically important for the automotive and clean energy industries. Prozeal Green Energy was co-founded by Shobit Rai and Manan Hitendrakumar Thakkar in 2013. Midwest Energy is part of the natural stone mining group Midwest Group, founded in 1981 by Kollareddy Rama Raghava Reddy.

Over the past year, the government announced several measures to localise rare earth magnet production in the country after China imposed export controls in April 2025, causing supply-chain disruptions for Indian electric vehicle manufacturers that rely on rare earth magnets for traction motors. Some companies had to pause production of EVs for weeks in 2025 due to supply chain disruption of magnets.

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The ministry had invited bids through a global tender to select companies to establish integrated REPM manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of 6,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). Under the scheme, each selected beneficiary will be allocated manufacturing capacity ranging from 600 to 1,200 MTPA, in increments of 100 MTPA.

The programme has a financial outlay of ₹7,280 crore, comprising a capital subsidy of ₹750 crore and sales-linked incentives of ₹6,450 crore spread over five years. The three lowest bidders will also receive a limited guaranteed supply of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide from state-run IREL (India) Ltd.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on November 26, 2025, envisages an integrated manufacturing ecosystem covering the entire value chain, from rare earth oxides to finished sintered permanent magnets. It provides for a two-year gestation period for setting up manufacturing facilities, followed by five years of production-linked incentive disbursements.

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India's dependence on China

The push comes against the backdrop of India's heavy dependence on imports for permanent rare earth magnets, despite having substantial reserves of rare earth minerals. Between 2022 and 2025, imports from China accounted for nearly 60-80% of India's demand by value and 85-90% by quantity, according to a government data.

China dominates the global rare earth supply chain, accounting for about 92% of rare earth refining and roughly 98% of magnet production. Demand for REPMs in India is expected to double by 2030, driven by the expansion of electric mobility, renewable energy, electronics, aerospace and defence applications. Besides EV motors, they are used in wind turbine generators, industrial equipment, consumer electronics, precision sensors and defence systems.

India's rare earth resource base

India has a substantial resource base to support the development of a domestic industry. According to the government, the country has 13.15 million tonnes of monazite deposits, containing an estimated 7.23 million tonnes of rare earth oxides. These deposits are spread across Odisha, Keralam, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, primarily in coastal beach sands, red sands and inland alluvial deposits.

In addition, 1.29 million tonnes of in-situ rare earth oxide resources have been identified in hard-rock areas of Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Geological Survey of India has also identified 482.6 million tonnes of rare-earth ore resources through 34 exploration projects.

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However, a large resource base has not translated into a developed domestic permanent magnet manufacturing industry, leaving India reliant on overseas suppliers for downstream products.

The government is also looking to strengthen the upstream part of the supply chain. The Union Budget 2026-27 announced dedicated rare earth corridors in Odisha, Keralam, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, focusing on mining, processing, research and manufacturing. These corridors are expected to leverage the mineral resources and existing industrial infrastructure in these states.

The corridors will complement the existing operations of IREL, which functions under the Department of Atomic Energy. The company operates a rare earth extraction plant in Odisha and a refining unit at Aluva in Keralam. It has a mineral processing capacity of 10 lakh tonnes per annum and produces minerals such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, sillimanite and garnet.

India is also pursuing international partnerships to secure access to critical minerals and diversify supply chains. The Ministry of Mines has entered into agreements with resource-rich countries, including Australia, Argentina, Zambia, Mozambique, Peru, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Côte d'Ivoire. State-owned Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), a joint venture of NALCO, Hindustan Copper and Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Ltd, is tasked with acquiring and developing overseas mineral assets.