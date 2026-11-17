The female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) rose to 35 per cent in October from 34.6 per cent in September and 34.2 per cent a year earlier. The rise was led by rural areas, where female LFPR increased to 39.5 per cent from 38.9 per cent. Urban female participation remained unchanged at 25.9 per cent.

Female unemployment declined to 5 per cent from 5.2 per cent in September. Urban female unemployment fell to 8.7 per cent from 9.2 per cent, while rural female unemployment eased to 3.8 per cent from 3.9 per cent, its lowest level recorded during 2026.

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Overall urban unemployment declined to 6.7 per cent from 6.9 per cent in September, while rural unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent. Male unemployment also remained unchanged at 4.9 per cent.

The overall LFPR, which measures the proportion of the population that is either working or seeking or available for work, increased to 55.7 per cent from 55.5 per cent in September. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), which measures the proportion of the population that is employed, rose to 53 per cent from 52.7 per cent.

Rural LFPR increased to 58.4 per cent from 58 per cent, while urban participation edged down to 50.5 per cent from 50.7 per cent.

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The latest estimates are based on a survey of 3,70,475 people, including 2,11,474 respondents in rural areas and 1,59,001 in urban areas.

The PLFS, conducted by the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, is India’s principal source of data on employment, unemployment and labour force participation.

The monthly estimates follow the Current Weekly Status approach and cover people aged 15 years and above.