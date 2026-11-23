How co-living operators are adopting green practices

Energy-efficient infrastructure is emerging as one approach to reducing resource consumption in shared accommodation.

Managed housing provider Colive, for instance, is incorporating LED lighting, sensor-based illumination in common areas and low-flow water fixtures across its properties. The company has also adopted app-based processes for onboarding, billing and other administrative activities to reduce paperwork.

Such measures can help limit unnecessary electricity and water consumption, particularly in buildings accommodating multiple residents. However, the actual environmental benefits depend on occupancy levels, usage patterns and the efficiency of building operations.

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Can greener homes influence rental decisions?

For younger renters, sustainability may increasingly complement practical housing considerations. Features such as efficient appliances, reduced water wastage and digital services could make managed accommodation more attractive.

Yet affordability remains critical. Green infrastructure may reduce operational expenses over time, but whether those savings translate into lower rents or utility charges depends on individual property operators.

There is also limited evidence in the information provided to establish how much extra Indian Gen Z renters are willing to pay specifically for environmentally sustainable accommodation.

Why location matters for sustainability

Beyond building infrastructure, the location of rental properties can influence their environmental footprint.

Accommodation near employment centres can reduce commuting distances, potentially lowering fuel consumption and transport-related emissions.

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In Bengaluru, for example, Colive operates properties near the Bellandur IT corridor, providing accommodation close to major technology parks.

However, shorter distances do not automatically guarantee lower emissions. Actual benefits depend on residents' transport choices, including whether they walk, cycle or continue using private vehicles.

The challenge of measuring real impact

While sustainability initiatives are gaining visibility in organised rental housing, measurable outcomes remain essential.

Operators need to demonstrate reductions in electricity consumption, water usage and commuting-related emissions rather than relying solely on green features as selling points.

For India's evolving co-living market, the challenge will be balancing environmental responsibility with affordability, while ensuring sustainability claims translate into tangible benefits for residents.