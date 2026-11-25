The government has received no applications for the Rs 25,000 incentive offered to scrap conventional-fuel three-wheelers. For scrapping goods carriers, only one application has been received under the Rs 50,000 incentive scheme.

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Electric two-wheelers see stronger demand

The response to incentives for electric two-wheelers has been considerably stronger. Government data show that the purchase subsidy for electric two-wheelers has attracted 12,584 applications, while 237 applications have been received for the Rs 10,000 incentive to scrap old two-wheelers.

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The contrast highlights the difficulties in encouraging commercial vehicle operators to switch to electric mobility, despite financial incentives.

The transport sector remains a major contributor to Delhi’s air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) told the Supreme Court that vehicular emissions account for 23% of the capital’s winter air pollution.

The Delhi EV Policy 2026 identifies auto-rickshaws and light commercial goods vehicles as priority segments because they cover long distances and spend extended periods on the roads.

High costs and charging gaps deter drivers

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh acknowledged the financial challenges associated with the transition. “The cost of electric versions of these vehicles is very high. But even then, people have started showing interest. As soon as the charging infrastructure ramps up, uptake will rise much faster,” he told The Indian Express.

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Under the policy, buyers of electric auto-rickshaws are eligible for a Rs 50,000 subsidy in the first year. The incentive will decline to Rs 40,000 in the second year and Rs 30,000 in the third. Electric goods vehicles can receive incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh in the first year.

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However, transport operators say these benefits are insufficient to offset vehicle costs, maintenance expenses and charging-related downtime.

Rajender Soni, general secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, said: “It takes 5-10 minutes to fill a CNG auto. How long will charging take? There is no charging infrastructure. EVs are more expensive to maintain. The subsidy should have been at least Rs 1.5 lakh.”

Industry executives have also flagged technical problems with the subsidy portal, including the absence of some eligible vehicle models. Localisation requirements, which mandate that major components be manufactured or assembled in India, have further restricted buyers’ choices.