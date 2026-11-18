The Mahindra Group chairman shared the story in an X post on Wednesday, saying he had no idea that Pope Leo XIV had bought a used Mahindra Scorpio Pickup during his years as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru.

The pickup was later used by Father Aaron of Chiclayo, who described the difficult roads the vehicle had to navigate.

“You can’t dream up a better testimonial than what Father Aaron of Chiclayo, who currently uses the pickup, says in the video. ‘Our life is a complicated road…On the left you have the hill, and on the right, the abyss…’And in some cases, Pope Leo’s 4X4 was the difference between him reaching his people or not,” Anand wrote.

He also wondered whether Pope Leo had the opportunity to be reunited with his old, trusted chariot during his recently concluded visit to Peru.

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Of Popes & Pickups… I had absolutely NO idea that Pope Leo XIV, during his years as Bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, had bought and used a Mahindra Scorpio Pickup! This video was sent to me by someone overseas, around the time of the Pope’s much-awaited return to his former diocese. You can’t dream up a better testimonial than what Father Aaron of Chiclayo, who currently uses the pickup, says in the video. “Our life is a complicated road…On the left you have the hill, and on the right, the abyss… And in some cases, Pople Leo’s 4X4 was the difference between him reaching his people or not.” I wonder whether His Holiness had the opportunity to be reunited with his old, trusted chariot during his recently concluded visit to Peru. And speaking of Popes, thank you, @mumbaiheritage, for reminding us of another remarkable chapter in our history. Back in 1964, during the first-ever Papal visit to India, Pope Paul VI travelled through the streets of Bombay in a specially modified Mahindra Jeep. One of the earliest precursors of what we now know as the Popemobile! We have respectfully preserved and displayed that historic vehicle ever since. Two Popes. Two continents. Six decades apart. One rather extraordinary @MahindraRise connection… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 18, 2026

Anand thanked Mumbai Heritage for bringing another part of the story back into focus.

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The 1964 papal connection

In 1964, Pope Paul VI made the first-ever Papal visit to India and travelled through Bombay in a specially modified Mahindra Jeep.

Anand said the vehicle was a predecessor of the Popemobile, manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz since 1930. Mahindra has since preserved and displayed the historic vehicle.

The connection did not go unnoticed online.

“A Pope who chose a Scorpio pickup over a luxury ride. The holiest product placement in auto history, and not a rupee of ad spend,” posted an X user.

Another user wrote, “Sir, the branding style of your products is absolutely unique and totally different.”

Pope Leo XIV recently completed a 12-day Apostolic journey to South America, travelling to Argentina, Uruguay and Peru. It was his first trip to the Americas since becoming pope.

The trip came less than a month after Pope Leo XIV underwent lung cancer surgery in Rome. Doctors have since declared him cancer-free.