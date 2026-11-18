The ministry attributed the sustained improvement in profitability, recorded for the fifth consecutive year, to banking reforms, improved governance and stronger operational efficiency.

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Aggregate business of public sector banks grew 15.5% year-on-year to Rs 301.6 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026, crossing the Rs 300 lakh crore mark for the first time.

Aggregate deposits increased 13.1% to Rs 275 lakh crore, while advances rose 18.8% to Rs 136.4 lakh crore.

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Credit growth remained strong across key lending segments. Retail loans grew 17%, agriculture loans increased 19.5%, and lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) rose 20.4%.

The ministry said the growth reflected continued support from public sector banks for entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and economic activity.

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Bad loans fall to long-time low

Asset quality also improved, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio declining to 1.69% and the net NPA ratio falling to 0.33%.

The ministry said improved underwriting standards, low slippages and stronger recoveries contributed to the decline in bad loans.

Fresh slippages stood at 0.62%, while recoveries and upgrades were reported at 21.1%.

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All public sector banks now have a provisioning coverage ratio above 90%, according to the ministry.

Capital buffers also strengthened. The capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio (CRAR) reached 16.89% as of September 30, improving by 93 basis points from a year earlier.

The ministry said these capital levels remained comfortably above regulatory requirements, giving banks room to support lending and absorb potential financial shocks.

Operating efficiency improves

Public sector banks also reported an improvement in cost efficiency. Their cost-to-income ratio declined by 191 basis points year-on-year to 47.38% during the first half of FY27.

Cost per asset fell by 14 basis points to 1.60%, reflecting lower operating costs relative to assets.

The ministry attributed the improvement to investments in technology, digital transformation and better cost management. It said the banking sector's performance reflected the impact of government-led reforms aimed at strengthening governance, risk management and operational standards.

"The sustained improvement in financial health across different financial parameters, including, inter alia, capital adequacy, business growth, low slippages, healthy asset quality and outstandingly improved profitability, establishes the complete turnaround in overall functioning of Public Sector Banks (PSBs)," the ministry said.

The government said these improvements would help public sector banks support India's longer-term economic growth ambitions under Viksit Bharat 2047.

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India currently has 12 public sector banks. These include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, and Punjab & Sind Bank.

