“All hardware-related issues with the indigenous fighter, including those linked to weapons trials, have been resolved. Remaining software-related issues, including those concerning the radar, are in the final stages of resolution,” one of the officials, who asked not to be named, told Hindustan Times.

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The IAF’s acceptance of the aircraft will be a key step towards getting the delayed Mk-1A programme into service. HAL will now begin the documentation process and approach the Bengaluru-based Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) for the release to service document (RSD).

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It will also seek the ‘signal-out certificate’ from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, another official said.

These documents allow the user to operate a new air system within specified conditions and approved flight envelopes.

Those who attended the November 16 review meeting included IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and HAL chairman and managing director Ravi K.

HAL aims to deliver a full squadron of LCA Mk-1As to the IAF by March 31, without seeking any concessions on the aircraft’s capabilities, an HAL official said.