Chandrasekaran and Aggarwal have discussed the possibility, with the Tata Sons chairman understood to have offered him alternative roles within the group. Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata is also said to have objected to Aggarwal succeeding Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO, as per the report.

MUST READ | Air India losses top Rs 22,000 crore in FY26 as fuel costs, Pakistan airspace curbs hit turnaround

Gebremariam, who led Ethiopian Airlines for more than a decade, took charge of Air India on October 1.

The management reset comes amid mounting financial and operational challenges. Air India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 22,238.23 crore for the year ended March, more than double the Rs 10,858.83 crore loss a year earlier. Revenue declined to Rs 71,869.94 crore from Rs 78,635.61 crore, while expenses increased to Rs 93,733.31 crore.

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Passenger numbers fell to 36 million in FY26 from 43.8 million, while the passenger load factor dropped to 81% from 85%. The airline has cited geopolitical tensions, airspace closures, longer flight times, payload restrictions and operational disruptions among the factors affecting performance.

DON'T MISS | Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam to outline turnaround priorities amid mounting losses

Aggarwal, chief commercial and transformation officer, has been central to Air India's strategy since the Tata Group took over the airline in January 2022. He oversaw aircraft procurement and financing, network planning, revenue management, alliances and product development, and spearheaded negotiations for major aircraft and engine orders.

Gebremariam is expected to focus on operational discipline, safety, network efficiency and cost control. A key priority will be reassessing the airline's network and hub strategy, including strengthening Mumbai and Hyderabad to reduce its concentration of operations around Delhi.

