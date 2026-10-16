'IB seeking updates, Delhi Police could detain me': Abhijeet Dipke's big claim ahead of Tiranga march

“Delhi Police can detain me tonight or tomorrow morning, but I want to tell Narendra Modi that we are not going to be scared by this,” he said at a press conference.

He also cited the arrests of CJP colleagues Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka while alleging that citizens were being jailed for waving the tricolour.

“Why does the Prime Minister of India hate the Tiranga so much? If he hates the Tiranga, does he deserve to be the Prime Minister of India?” Dipke said.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference at Jhandewalan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "... Tonight or tomorrow morning, the Delhi Police people can pick me up. If one has to go to jail for waving the tricolour in this country, then we are ready for it... We had earlier given the call for a protest on 10th October. You shut down all of Delhi, shut the buses, shut the metros, shut the railways, shut down the internet, put up barricades. Now we said that on the 16th we will wave the tricolour at Connaught Place, in Central Park, so you shut Central Park." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) #Delhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2026

CJP plans Tiranga march at Central Park

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The CJP has asked supporters and members of the public to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

“Tomorrow, we will peacefully go and wave the Tiranga. As the citizens of this country, if you consider this to be a crime, then you are the biggest traitor,” Dipke said. “If we have to go to jail to wave the Tiranga in this country, then we are ready for it,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the New Delhi Municipal Council announced that Central Park, the planned protest venue, would remain closed on October 16 and 17.

Questioning the decision, Dipke said, “Tomorrow, we will say that we will wave the Tiranga at 100 places. So you will shut down all 100 places?”

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“Tomorrow, we will say that if you go to Narendra Modi's rally and wave the Tiranga, will you cancel your rally? What a joke you have made,” he said.

“Declare officially that you will not wave the Tiranga. Then you are a traitor. Till date, no Prime Minister or any government has ever done this,” Dipke added.

CJP seeks removal of Gyanesh Kumar

Dipke said the CJP wanted Kumar removed as Chief Election Commissioner and replaced through an independent and unbiased process. He said the party was not seeking a change of government.

“We are just saying remove Gyanesh Kumar and appoint someone else. We are not saying we want to change the regime,” he said.

“We are just saying that remove Gyanesh Kumar, who is not even listening to his ECs, and appoint a new election commissioner in an independent, unbiased manner. Is this a crime?” Dipke said.

“This is an emergency. Narendra Modi is not declaring because he is afraid that his image will be ruined by declaring an emergency,” he added.

Despite the closure of Central Park and his claim that detention was imminent, Dipke said the CJP would proceed peacefully with its plan to wave the national flag and continue demanding Kumar's removal.