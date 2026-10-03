IIT-B student death case: Professor Doolla denies making casteist remarks, says he acted within campus rules

Statement recorded on campus

Crime Branch officers questioned Professor Doolla at IIT Bombay's Powai campus as part of the probe into Wakode's death. Before recording his statement, investigators had already taken statements from around 40 people, including Sahil's parents, students, IIT staff and hostel staff. Police have also sent Sahil's two mobile phones, laptop and tablet for forensic examination.

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What happened on 18 September

According to the investigation so far, Sahil Wakode was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination on the day of his death. Professor Doolla was present in the examination hall at the time. Later that day, Sahil was found dead in his hostel room. Following the incident, the family accused Professor Doolla of harassment and caste-based discrimination.

What Professor Doolla told investigators

During questioning, Professor Doolla rejected the allegations made by the family. He told investigators that he had followed institutional rules and guidelines. He also denied making casteist comments or troubling Sahil in the manner alleged. IIT Bombay had, however, removed Professor Doolla from his position after the incident.

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What the investigation has covered so far

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded statements from students, family members, teachers and institute employees as it pieces together the events during the examination, the interaction between Sahil and Professor Doolla, and the circumstances leading up to the student's death. Police are also examining witness accounts, CCTV footage and digital evidence.

Action by police and other bodies

An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla after Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode, lodged a complaint. IIT Bombay has also formed a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances of the case. On 24 September, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes visited the institute to look into the allegations of caste discrimination and directed that relevant evidence be preserved.

Protests by family and students

As the investigation has continued, Sahil's parents launched a hunger strike last week seeking "justice" for their son and demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare. According to the family's lawyer, Ravindra Wakode was not allowed by police to continue his protest at Azad Maidan and was planning to go to IIT Bombay. Separately, a group of IIT Bombay students intensified their agitation over Sahil's death by starting a hunger strike on Friday and demanding accountability from the institute administration.