Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
IIT-B student death case: Professor Doolla denies making casteist remarks, says he acted within campus rules

IIT-B student death case: Professor Doolla denies making casteist remarks, says he acted within campus rules

The probe now spans caste discrimination allegations, forensic evidence and protests by the student's family and batchmates.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 3, 2026 12:26 PM IST
IIT-B student death case: Professor Doolla denies making casteist remarks, says he acted within campus rulesCrime Branch officers questioned Professor Doolla at IIT Bombay's Powai campus as part of the probe into Wakode's death.
SUMMARY
  • Crime Branch questioned the professor for nearly ten hours on campus
  • Investigators have already recorded statements from around 40 people so far
  • Sahil's phones, laptop and tablet have been sent for forensic analysis

The investigation into the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode has moved forward, with the Mumbai Crime Branch recording the statement of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla after questioning him for nearly eight to 10 hours at the institute's Powai campus. In his statement, Doolla denied the allegations against him and said he had acted in accordance with the institute's rules and guidelines. He also denied allegations that he made casteist remarks.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The case centres on the death of Wakode, a second-year BTech student at IIT Bombay, who was found hanging in his hostel room on 18 September 2026, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. His family later levelled serious allegations against Professor Doolla, claiming Sahil had told them he was facing caste-based discrimination and alleged casteist comments.

Statement recorded on campus

Crime Branch officers questioned Professor Doolla at IIT Bombay's Powai campus as part of the probe into Wakode's death. Before recording his statement, investigators had already taken statements from around 40 people, including Sahil's parents, students, IIT staff and hostel staff. Police have also sent Sahil's two mobile phones, laptop and tablet for forensic examination.

Advertisement

What happened on 18 September

According to the investigation so far, Sahil Wakode was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination on the day of his death. Professor Doolla was present in the examination hall at the time. Later that day, Sahil was found dead in his hostel room. Following the incident, the family accused Professor Doolla of harassment and caste-based discrimination.

What Professor Doolla told investigators

During questioning, Professor Doolla rejected the allegations made by the family. He told investigators that he had followed institutional rules and guidelines. He also denied making casteist comments or troubling Sahil in the manner alleged. IIT Bombay had, however, removed Professor Doolla from his position after the incident.

Advertisement

What the investigation has covered so far

The Mumbai Crime Branch has recorded statements from students, family members, teachers and institute employees as it pieces together the events during the examination, the interaction between Sahil and Professor Doolla, and the circumstances leading up to the student's death. Police are also examining witness accounts, CCTV footage and digital evidence.

Action by police and other bodies

An FIR was registered by the Powai police against Professor Doolla after Sahil's father, Ravindra Wakode, lodged a complaint. IIT Bombay has also formed a 10-member committee to examine the circumstances of the case. On 24 September, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes visited the institute to look into the allegations of caste discrimination and directed that relevant evidence be preserved.

Protests by family and students

As the investigation has continued, Sahil's parents launched a hunger strike last week seeking "justice" for their son and demanding the arrest of Professor Doolla and IIT-B director Shireesh Kedare. According to the family's lawyer, Ravindra Wakode was not allowed by police to continue his protest at Azad Maidan and was planning to go to IIT Bombay. Separately, a group of IIT Bombay students intensified their agitation over Sahil's death by starting a hunger strike on Friday and demanding accountability from the institute administration.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 3, 2026 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more