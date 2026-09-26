'Inappropriate to ask students about...': Prof Doolla’s 2024 email resurfaces amid IIT Bombay student death case

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What did Professor Doolla’s email say?

The email specifically warned that questions about a student's admission category or examination performance could reveal their caste or social background. It said:

“It is equally inappropriate for any person (students/ staff/ faculty-members) to ask other students about their JEE (Advanced) ranks/GATE-scores, or any other information that may reveal the caste or other related aspects. While the person asking the question may feel it is innocent and driven purely by curiosity, asking it can often have an adverse impact on the other student. Asking could appear like an attempt to find the caste, and may set the stage for discrimination.”

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The email also said IIT Bombay aimed to maintain an inclusive campus where students could interact with each other irrespective of caste, religion or socio-economic status. It stated that the institute implemented the reservation policy of the Constitution and sought to provide equal opportunities to all admitted students.

The guidelines further advised students to build friendships through common interests such as departments, sports, music, films, hobbies and their school or college background rather than factors linked to caste or social identity.

The communication also prohibited abusive, hateful, casteist or sexist messages and warned that violations could lead to severe punishment. The guidelines applied not only to in-person interactions but also to communication through platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and email, according to the resurfaced communication.

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Guidelines were circulated in 2023 and 2024

According to reports, the anti-discrimination guidelines were first issued in 2023 and were circulated again in 2024 during Doolla’s tenure as Dean of Student Affairs. The advisories were part of an annual practice rather than a communication issued in response to a specific complaint.

The resurfacing of the email comes against the backdrop of the death of 22-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode on September 18. Wakode’s family has alleged that he faced caste-based harassment before his death. The allegations have not been established, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

Doolla was reportedly the invigilator during the examination Wakode attended shortly before his death. CCTV footage from the examination period has also been collected as part of the investigation.

IIT Bombay has since faced student protests over the case. The institute apologised for an earlier communication concerning Wakode’s death, stating that the circumstances remained subject to investigation. Doolla was sent on leave pending further action after student protests.