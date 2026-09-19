The deceased was identified as Sahil Ravindra Wakode (22), a second-year BTech student in the Energy Science and Engineering department hailing from Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. According to IIT-Bombay, Wakode was caught using a mobile phone inside the exam hall earlier that day after allegedly uploading the question paper to ChatGPT to find answers.

Wakode returned to his room in Hostel 4 following the incident. When he failed to respond from inside, hostel mates alerted authorities, who found him hanging from a ceiling fan. Powai police registered an accidental death report and sent the body for post-mortem, confirming that no suicide note was recovered from the scene.

Addressing the incident, the institute released a statement late on September 18 clarifying that no formal disciplinary measures had been taken.

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“No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career,” the statement read.

"The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident," the administration added, noting that investigations remain ongoing.

Protests spillover: Parents also join

However, the administration's account was challenged by protesting students. More than 400 students gathered to stage demonstrations, continuing an overnight protest that spilled over to the institute's main gate today morning.

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A group of students alleged that authorities had threatened Wakode with a one-year suspension — a penalty that could have forced him to vacate his hostel, move off-campus, and delay the completion of his degree beyond the standard four years.

Joining the demonstration at the main gate today, Wakode’s parents said he came from a underprivileged background and was their only child. They also demanded answers and alleged potential discrimination on campus.

"We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child. He was not someone who would give up. He was a fighter," one of the parents told the media, adding that they would not leave the main gate until provided with a full explanation.

Students also voiced frustration over what they described as a pattern of tragic incidents and a lack of transparency. Despite a late-night interaction with the IIT Bombay director at the Convocation Hall, where officials highlighted the presence of eight on-campus consultant psychologists and pledged to bolster mental health efforts, students felt the response fell short.

This marks the third reported student suicide at IIT Bombay in the past seven months, following the death of a second-year student in February and another 20-year-old second-year BTech student in July 2026. Police investigations into the latest death remain underway as campus protests persist.