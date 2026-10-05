IIT dream to AI reality: 19 year old, Quits IIT Path to build ₹28 Cr AI startup

After relocating, Shah builds and launches a new product every week for 40 consecutive weeks. One of those weekly experiments eventually became Supermemory, the startup that would attract investors linked to Google, OpenAI and Cloudflare.

Meet Dhravya Shah, a 19-year-old Indian guy who dropped out of his https://t.co/YSvOF5fxhn at IIT Bombay and just built one of Silicon Valley’s fastest growing AI startups called https://t.co/4G4KyUNPXM, which has now raised $3 million USD. While preparing for the IIT entrance exam, Dhravya Shah built a tiny AI tool on the side and used the money to move to the United States. He got an O-1 visa and moved to the US. Then he gave himself one challenge: build one new product every week for 40 straight weeks. One of those projects became Supermemory. An AI memory system that lets AI remember your emails, files, chats, PDFs, and documents just like a human brain. Today, Supermemory has raised $3 million USD from investors behind Google, OpenAI, and Cloudflare. All because one teenager kept shipping instead of waiting for the perfect idea. FYI check :- https://t.co/BcD9RHAAIP — Vikas Alwys (@VikasAlwys) September 28, 2026

What Supermemory Does

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Supermemory is an AI memory system designed to solve a key limitation in current AI applications: most treat each interaction in isolation, with little ability to carry information forward. The startup’s technology lets AI-powered apps work with emails, files, chats, PDFs and other documents and retain that information across interactions.

Supermemory gives AI systems a form of long-term memory, enabling them to remember user context and data over time instead of starting from scratch with every query.

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Funding and Backing

Supermemory has raised about $3 million (around ₹28 crore) in seed funding. Investors include individuals associated with major technology firms such as Google, OpenAI and Cloudflare, with naming senior figures like Google AI’s Jeff Dean and DeepMind’s Logan Kilpatrick among the backers. The round was led by Susa Ventures, Browder Capital and SF1.vc.

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A Different Path from IIT

Shah as an IIT Bombay dropout, his own profile has at times disputed that he formally attended the institute, even as he is widely known for having left an IIT path to pursue entrepreneurship. Either way, his trajectory stands out: before turning 20, he had launched more than 15 open-source projects, sold two companies and built a solo-founded AI startup valued in the millions.

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