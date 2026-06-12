The tides in the Pacific Ocean has officially shifted, and with it, the stakes for India’s economic lifeblood have dramatically risen.

On June 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officially confirmed that El Nino conditions have emerged over the equatorial Pacific Ocean. Worse still, climate models indicate the phenomenon will strengthen between July and September, precisely when the southwest monsoon delivers the bulk of India's annual rainfall.

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With the IMD downgrading its seasonal rainfall forecast to a sparse 90% of the Long Period Average, the country is officially staring down a below-normal monsoon season, threatening to destabilise rural economies and fuel food inflation.

Rainfall forecast: A back-ended deficit

The southwest monsoon made a sluggish landfall in Kerala on June 4, running three days behind its baseline. While June has seen relatively stable pre-monsoon and initial showers across parts of northern and central India, meteorologists warn that this early stability is a deceptive buffer.

According to IMD's Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecast System, the real shortfall will strike during the second half of the season — specifically August and September — when El Nino's moisture-suppressing atmospheric circulation patterns become fully entrenched.

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Historically, El Nino events have disrupted Indian rainfall in 9 out of 16 occurrences since 1950. Making matters more difficult, the Indian Ocean Dipole — a localised sea-surface temperature phenomenon that can sometimes counteract Pacific warming — is projected to remain completely neutral for most of the season, offering no natural shield.

Geographically, the impact is expected to hit unevenly. While the northeastern region is slated to receive normal rainfall, the core rainfed agricultural zones of Northwest, West, and Central India face the highest deficit risks.

Agriculture on the frontlines: Crops and contingencies

With nearly half of India's arable land directly dependent on summer rains, the confirmation of an intensifying El Nino directly jeopardizes the Kharif (summer-sown) crop cycle.

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Rice: High-volume rice-producing regions are highly susceptible. Historical data reveals that strong El Nino phases slash national rice production by an average of 3.4 million tonnes.

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Pulses and Oilseeds: Rain-dependent pulses, soybean, and groundnut crops in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan face immediate moisture stress, which could lead to early yield failures if prolonged dry spells occur in August.

Coarse cereals: Crops like maize and bajra, predominantly grown in rainfed soils, will see compressed sowing windows.

Economic & Infrastructure pressures

Beyond immediate crop yields, a weak monsoon directly lowers water levels across major reservoirs, creating a compounding crisis. Reduced water storage will trigger severe drops in hydroelectric power generation exactly when rural areas spike electricity demand to run tube wells and irrigation pumps.

From an economic standpoint, financial institutions like ICRA indicate that a major agricultural disruption could push Consumer Price Index food inflation up by an additional 0.4%, drawing warnings from the Reserve Bank of India regarding upside inflation risks.

DO CHECKOUT | Will a below-normal monsoon and El Nino fuel food inflation concerns?

In response to the building climate threat, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the government is operating on high alert.

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"The concern about El Nino is always on my mind 24x7. Not definitive, but 197 districts are identified as most vulnerable," Chouhan said.

To buffer the potential fallout, the Agriculture Ministry has initiated weekly monitoring reviews and established state-specific contingency protocols. Precautionary reserves of drought-resistant seeds, essential fertilizers, and critical agricultural inputs have been stockpiled across the identified districts to ensure quick re-sowing options if the August dry spells fracture the initial planting cycle.