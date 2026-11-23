The Commerce Secretary also underlined that this is an issue that pertains only to UK companies and will not have an impact on any other free trade agreements that India has or is negotiating.

Elaborating on the problem, he said that the matter relates to HSN Codes and Supreme Court ruling. While the India- UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement had put in bulk scotch whisky imports under HSN Code 220830 for preferential duty, previous couet rulings had said these have to be imported under HSN Code 220890.

"Negotiators were not aware of these rulings," he explained.

Legal opinion is now being sought on the best way to honour the CETA commitments and also the court rulings.

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"When a new agreement comes into being, there are always teething problems," he said, underlining that they are involved to find a good solution.

One option for the government is to being an amendment in the Finance Act.

This is the first dispute arising out of the India-UK CETA that came into effect in July this year and efforts are underway to address it at the earliest.

Thousands of litres of bulk Scotch whisky are being held at Indian ports as customs investigators maintain that the shipments fall under a classification attracting a higher levy. The dispute has disrupted imports and affected Pernod Ricard, Diageo and Bacardi, which use bulk Scotch to make blended whiskies for India's $65 billion liquor market.