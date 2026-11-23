Brent crude slipped below $92 a barrel after closing 0.6% higher on Friday,

Brent crude prices fell as traders weighed continued crude shipments from the Persian Gulf against renewed attacks across the Middle East, including strikes on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and targets in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Brent crude slipped below $92 a barrel after closing 0.6% higher on Friday, while West Texas Intermediate was near $83. Oil Prices have been falling for three straight weeks. Brent, the global benchmark, fell 3.4% last week, while US crude declined 5.2%.

Asian markets

Asian indices were in the green. Taiwan Weighted rose 1034 pts to 37,025. Nikkei is closed in observance of Labor Thanksgiving Day (with no holiday trading on derivatives due to scheduled JPX Group-wide BCP disaster recovery testing from November 21–23). Jakarta Composite rose 90 points to 5,235.

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US markets

In the US, stocks closed sharply lower. Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 48,147, down 950 points (-1.93%). S&P 500 ended at 6910, down 265 points (-3.70%). Nasdaq Composite closed at 22,617, down 1261 points (-5.28%).

Previous session

The 30-share BSE Sensex pack surged 897.96 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 83,919.71, while the NSE Nifty50 index advanced 286.30 points or 1.12 per cent to close at 25,800.60.